CUORGNÉ

Back from two consecutive defeats, Alto Canavese wants to return to winning ways and tomorrow, Saturday 19, the Cuorgnatesi in front of the public friend of PalaCuorgnè at 18, will face the Emilians of Ongina Piacenza, a formation that has the same points in the standings from Upper Canavese: twelve.

Captain Claudio Avalle takes charge: «On Saturday we will face another very strong team like Piacenza. I’ve never faced it against Alto Canavese, while in the past when I played with other teams I happened to meet it and even then it was a formation with players of absolute value. Last year it also made the playoffs and strengthened again in the summer. If we play like we did in the first two sets two weeks ago against Acqui Terme, we have a chance of winning, but if we take the field like we did just a week ago in San Mauro we run the strong risk of suffering another defeat – explains Avalle. We took the wrong approach against Sant’Anna, even if we must also admit that they played the perfect game and this year they beat leaders Acqui Terme 3-1 and are also in the playoff zone in the standings. Let’s hope that the knockout of a week ago can help us raise our attention even further and make the least number of mistakes in every fundamental, technically playing a game on the verge of perfection. We have seen the Piacenza side and to beat them we will first of all have to put them in difficulty in reception and be very effective also in the defensive phase».

Against Ongina the centers Bergero and Giacobbo will certainly be absent, while Milan should make it in the dribble, which came out battered a week ago against Sant’Anna at the end of the second set. In case Milan doesn’t make it, the new arrival Scavetta is ready in the summer, as Avalle explains: «Let’s hope Milan can recover by Saturday, their experience against a team like Ongina is very important; if, on the other hand, he doesn’t make it, I’m sure that his replacement, Scavetta, will give his best as always and will do everything to make him not regret it. We will have to be good at putting him at ease, so that he can express all of his characteristics without feeling too much pressure, which this type of match gives ». These are the matches of the seventh day of the championship: always at 6pm Colombo Genoa-Acqui Terme and Npsg La Spezia-Zephyr La Spezia, 6.30pm Ciriè-Sant’Anna, 8.30pm Chieri-Parella Turin and 9pm Novi Ligure-Albisola and Alba-Cus Genoa.

Classification: Acqui Terme points 14; Ongina Piacenza, Alto Canavese and Alba 12; Sant’Anna 11; Parella Turin and Zephyr La Spezia 10; Ciriè and Npsg La Spezia 9; Novi Ligure and Colombo Genoa 7; Cus Genoa and Chieri 6; Albisola 1.Loris Ponsetto