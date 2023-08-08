Backpacking holiday? Here’s what to always carry with you

The backpacker vacation it’s often the first real solo trip you take in your life. Once it was Interrail, hitchhiking and ferries, now they are often low-cost flights, but the substance does not change: backpacking holidays are the essence of freedom, improvisation, discovery and adaptation, whether you go by city whether the destination is natural areas, large parks, mountains, campsites or remote areas of the world. The problem though, mutatis mutandisit’s always that: what to bring on a backpacking holiday?

Backpacking holiday: what to bring

To decide what to bring for a backpacking holiday, you need to be guided by the first law of every true traveller: less is more. A light backpack is the secret of every true backpacker, capable of reducing their luggage to the essentials without giving up the essentials. We have all made the mistake of setting off with a huge and very heavy backpack only to then find ourselves, at the end of the trip, with stuff we had never used and realizing, in the middle of the trip, that we were inevitably missing something really useful.

Traveling with a light backpack only has advantages:

With low-cost airlines you can take it in the cabin, and you don’t risk paying the extra charge to put it in the hold. On buses, collective taxis, minibuses and other more or less makeshift means of transport that are found in many parts of the world under the seat or hold it between your legs instead of leaving it in the lockers, where you risk theft and in any case it gets damaged If you have to walk a lot it’s definitely better to have less than too much kg It’s easier to find lock rooms, lockers and luggage storage where to leave it

But to make a light backpack (and here you can find advice on how to choose it) you need to be very rigorous in choosing what to bring for backpacking holidays. Essentially you need to do precise accounts for:

Clothing Footwear Hygiene products Various accessories

Backpacking holiday: what clothes to bring

To decide what clothes to bring for a backpacking holiday the rule to follow is that of 3. 3 t-shirts, 3 underpants and underwear, 3 socks, 3 pants / skirts / leggings. Basically: a pair is worn, a pair is clean and ready for use, a pair is dirty to be washed or just washed and then left to dry. The rule obviously does not apply to swimming suit (always useful, one may be enough, or 2 which are so light and take up very little space), Sweatshirt (which, however, is voluminous, and can be remedied with a technical mid-layer that keeps you warm, if necessary, compresses to take up little space and dries quickly if it gets wet) and rain jacket (no to waxed, rigid and voluminous, yes to compressible and compactable jackets, which can also be placed in the external pocket of the backpack). Little trick: unless you end up in really remote and isolated areas, basically a stall selling t-shirts or underpants can be found everywhere in the world, and replacing a boss is really the least of the problems.

Backpacking holiday: how many shoes to bring

2+1 is the answer. That doesn’t necessarily mean 3 but it depends on where you want to go. In any case: you definitely need a pair of flip flops and a main pair of shoes. For the flip flops the speech is easy: they can be used in the toilets or to take a shower as to go to the beach and also to go around (a large part of humanity, outside the industrialized West, lives in slippers, and in many hot areas wet feet in the world is the best solution, as long as you wash your feet at the end of the day).

The shoes depend on where you intend to go: for an Interrail-type city tour sneakers are fine, for a trip to natural areas something more technical such as approach shoes or low and light trekking shoes (going to refuges is another what, and then they serve technical mountain bootsbut that’s not the point). The +1 can be Birkenstock-type sandals or technical ones like those of Teva: you hook them to the outside of the backpack, you can use them in place of flip-flops but also for various excursions and they are an authentic passepartout.

Backpacker holidays: what hygiene products to bring

If the rule is to reduce weight and volume to a minimum, and there is also a plan to take low-cost flights, carrying the backpack in the cabin, then the toiletry bag must be reduced to the bone: toothbrush, toothpaste in travel pack, 1 bottle of shower-shampoo (possibly to be filled from time to time if and when you sleep in accommodations that make it available) and 1 small deodorant. Stop. The rest of the space in the travel canister it can be occupied by some medicine of immediate use and necessity (patches, painkiller, etc.).

What else to pack for a backpacking holiday

Then there are a few things that can always be useful during a backpacking holiday. The first to sleep: a sheet sack (also excellent in shelters) and/or a sleeping bag (here our guide to choosing) can always be useful, between hostels, nights on the ferry or train, bivouacs or other more or less makeshift accommodations. The multipurpose swiss army knife it should be part of every backpacker’s equipment, but if you plan to travel on low-cost planes by carrying your luggage on board, you must expect that they will make you leave it on the ground at checks. A metal bottle (like these in steel) is always useful, at least to avoid the proliferation of plastic in the world and reduce the environmental impact of your trip a little. A metal cup and a set of cutlery (also in the “spork” Of spoon, knife and fork all in one) can solve many situations in meals. Ditto a headlamp (and there are really small and powerful ones like this), a padlock (better in combinationso you don’t risk losing the key) and a microfiber towel (they don’t dry much but they dry quickly and take up little space) which are always part of the subset of indispensable and necessary things.

Credits photo: Pexels

