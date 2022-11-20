A shot on goal at Levico Terme is enough to conquer the Polisportivo and climb over a really ugly Dolomiti Bellunesi. In the 53rd minute Moraschi kicks and beats goalkeeper Saccon from outside, giving three points to the Trentino side who came from a couple of consecutive defeats.

A huge disappointment for the nonetheless good crowd present at the stadium, who really wanted the fourth victory in the championship in the last five matches. But Diego Zanin’s team died after a good approach and relied only on forced and never effective long balls, prey to the careful thermal defense. The recovery is even worse once the disadvantage has been collected. The only shot on goal came in the 84th minute, but Corbanese from an excellent position fired on goalkeeper Rosa.

And at the end of the 5′ added time, the stadium didn’t disdain criticism of a team entangled now more than ever in the fight for salvation. Sunday away between championship disappointments at the home of Cjarlins Muzane last.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES – LEVICO TERME 0-1.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES (4-3-1-2): bag; Conti, Alari, Sommacal (68′ Pasqualino), Macchioni; Artioli, Onescu, Thomas Cossalter (60′ De Carli); Arcopinto (58′ Pharaoh); Corbanese, Svidercoschi. Subs: Di Tommaso, Casella, Rossi, Toniolo, De Paoli, Alcides. Coach Diego Zanin.

LEVICO TERME (3-4-3): Rose; Ray, Dalla Bernardina, Gentile; Pollini (73′ Marini), Nicolas Santuari, Gabriel Santuari, Masetti; Orsega (81′ Gubellini), Moraschi (78′ Preknicaj), Compaore (66′ Gasperotti). Subs: Amoroso, Ongaro, Mazzucca, Fracaro, Rinaldo. Coach Claudio Rastelli.

Referee: Rodigari of Bergamo. Assistants: Merloni from Ravenna, Mambelli from Cesena.

Net: 53′ Moraschi.

Note: ammoniti Orsega, Gabriel Santuari, Gubellini (L). I retrieve 0′ pt 5′ st

RESULTS

CALDIERO – LEGNAGO 1 – 0

CAMPODARSEGO – CLODIENSE 1 – 1

CARTIGLIANO – PORTOGRUARO 1 – 0

DOLOMITI – LEVICO 0 – 1

EAST – CJARLINS 3 – 2

MASTER – LUPARENSE 0 – 0

TORVISCOSA – ADRIESE 1 – 0

VILLAFRANCA – MONTECCHIO M. 0 – 2

BOLZANO – MONTEBELLUNA 2 – 1

CLASSIFICATION

CLODIENSE 23

BOLZANO 22

CAMPODAR SEGO 21

BOILER 20

IT’S 7 PM

LUPARENSE, ADRIESE AND CARTIGLIANO 18

LEGNAGO 16

MASTER AND LEVICO 15

MONTECCHIO AND PORTOGRUARO 14

BELLUNE DOLOMITES 13

TORVISCOSA AND VILLAFRANCA 12

CJARLINS AND MONTEBELLUNA 11