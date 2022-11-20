Home Sports Bad day in the Belluno Dolomites, Levico passes to the Polisportivo
Sports

Bad day in the Belluno Dolomites, Levico passes to the Polisportivo

by admin
Bad day in the Belluno Dolomites, Levico passes to the Polisportivo

A shot on goal at Levico Terme is enough to conquer the Polisportivo and climb over a really ugly Dolomiti Bellunesi. In the 53rd minute Moraschi kicks and beats goalkeeper Saccon from outside, giving three points to the Trentino side who came from a couple of consecutive defeats.

A huge disappointment for the nonetheless good crowd present at the stadium, who really wanted the fourth victory in the championship in the last five matches. But Diego Zanin’s team died after a good approach and relied only on forced and never effective long balls, prey to the careful thermal defense. The recovery is even worse once the disadvantage has been collected. The only shot on goal came in the 84th minute, but Corbanese from an excellent position fired on goalkeeper Rosa.

And at the end of the 5′ added time, the stadium didn’t disdain criticism of a team entangled now more than ever in the fight for salvation. Sunday away between championship disappointments at the home of Cjarlins Muzane last.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES – LEVICO TERME 0-1.

BELLUNE DOLOMITES (4-3-1-2): bag; Conti, Alari, Sommacal (68′ Pasqualino), Macchioni; Artioli, Onescu, Thomas Cossalter (60′ De Carli); Arcopinto (58′ Pharaoh); Corbanese, Svidercoschi. Subs: Di Tommaso, Casella, Rossi, Toniolo, De Paoli, Alcides. Coach Diego Zanin.

LEVICO TERME (3-4-3): Rose; Ray, Dalla Bernardina, Gentile; Pollini (73′ Marini), Nicolas Santuari, Gabriel Santuari, Masetti; Orsega (81′ Gubellini), Moraschi (78′ Preknicaj), Compaore (66′ Gasperotti). Subs: Amoroso, Ongaro, Mazzucca, Fracaro, Rinaldo. Coach Claudio Rastelli.

Referee: Rodigari of Bergamo. Assistants: Merloni from Ravenna, Mambelli from Cesena.

Net: 53′ Moraschi.

See also  Inzaghi "points" to Genoa while Inter knocks Oriali out

Note: ammoniti Orsega, Gabriel Santuari, Gubellini (L). I retrieve 0′ pt 5′ st

RESULTS

CALDIERO – LEGNAGO 1 – 0

CAMPODARSEGO – CLODIENSE 1 – 1

CARTIGLIANO – PORTOGRUARO 1 – 0

DOLOMITI – LEVICO 0 – 1

EAST – CJARLINS 3 – 2

MASTER – LUPARENSE 0 – 0

TORVISCOSA – ADRIESE 1 – 0

VILLAFRANCA – MONTECCHIO M. 0 – 2

BOLZANO – MONTEBELLUNA 2 – 1

CLASSIFICATION

CLODIENSE 23

BOLZANO 22

CAMPODAR SEGO 21

BOILER 20

IT’S 7 PM

LUPARENSE, ADRIESE AND CARTIGLIANO 18

LEGNAGO 16

MASTER AND LEVICO 15

MONTECCHIO AND PORTOGRUARO 14

BELLUNE DOLOMITES 13

TORVISCOSA AND VILLAFRANCA 12

CJARLINS AND MONTEBELLUNA 11

You may also like

F1 Vettel, only strong emotions: “I close with...

Red kidney failure in Abu Dhabi: Leclerc grabs...

Davis Cup, Berrettini will not play: he will...

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 World Cup...

World Cup 2022 predictions, United States-Wales: Bale scorer...

Facilitated redemption of the degree: how it works...

Giroud, the hunt for Trezeguet begins with Australia....

Sbk GP Australia, Alvaro Bautista wins Superpole Race...

Juve, who is Hasa, the “10” of Totti’s...

Who is Mitchel Bakker, the Dutch full-back who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy