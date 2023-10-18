bad first for Andimoda Ragusa

A championship debut to forget for AndiModa Ragusa.

First in the tournament Serie B men’s handball, played in Palermo against Villaurea, the seven coached by Salvatore Russo, after a first half played at good levels, and who in fact ended up five points ahead of the Iblei guests (11-16 the partial), was forced to succumb, after being put back together and overtaken by the home team (26-23 at the end). It was certainly not the start that the Ragusan team was expecting even if it served to take note of the roughness of the championship.

Villaurea took the lead right from the start, but then Andimoda regained control of the game, collecting goal after goal, until they led the contest without any problems. At the end of the half, in any case, the first difficulties emerged in Ragusa’s home team, starting with a certain nervousness that exploded especially in the second half when there was a spate of timed expulsions as well as two red cards. A circumstance that ended up influencing the performance of the entire group, giving the green light to the return of Villaurea who, in fact, took back the reins of the result and brought home the outcome of the match in their favor . Villaurea put it a little more on a physical level while Andimoda Ragusa was unable to react, also thanks to some referee whistles that were not exactly flawless, although this cannot constitute an excuse.

Now, the seven from Ragusa, mindful of how this first match went, will try to regroup the whole group in view of thehome debut scheduled for Sunday at the Sebastiano Parisi gym in via Bellarmino. The other team from Palermo, Cus, will arrive.