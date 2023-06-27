Bad for FC Bayern and BVB: Bundesliga clubs collect 100 million less | football

Bad news for the 36 professional clubs ahead of the new season: the DFL is now paying out noticeably less TV money!

Reason 1: According to SPORT BILD information, the executive committee has decided to increase the clubs’ taxes for financing the operational DFL business – from the previous 6.25 (approx. 80 million euros) to 7.75 percent.

For the 36 clubs, this means a minus of around 100 million euros with expected TV revenues of around 1.3 billion euros (national and international)! The majority goes to the cap of the 18 Bundesliga clubs, since according to the DFL distribution key they get 80 percent of the TV money and the 2nd division 20 percent.

Reason 2: The clubs are also asked to pay the new basic contract, which regulates the financial flows between DFL and DFB. While the DFB has so far made a plus of six million euros, this sum will increase significantly from July 1st: the DFB pays 12.5 million euros (previously 20 million) to the DFL every year. Conversely, the league increases its payments to the association to 39 million euros (previously 26 million).

Means: The DFB recorded a plus of 26.5 million euros.

According to the majority of the DFL executive committee, which includes Hans-Joachim Watzke (BVB), Jan-Christian Dreesen (Bayern) and Axel Hellmann (Frankfurt), the fact that the clubs had to accept losses could have been avoided. By bringing an investor on board who would have paid at least two billion euros for a stake in a new DFL marketing subsidiary. The deal failed due to resistance from the smaller Bundesliga clubs and the 2nd division.