CRIKVENICA. Second in the sprint behind the French Axel Laurance (B6 & B) in the fourth stage of the Tour of Croatia in Crikvenica, run especially in the last kilometers under a flood, with the asphalt turned into a bar of soap.

Second and unfortunate, but happy: Jonathan Milan, on the eve of the Saturday 1 October stage in Labin, the hardest with six climbs, remains the leader of the Tour of Croatia.

On the contrary, after a frantic final, raced by the group in the rain, he increases his advantage over the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo): now the advantage is 10 seconds, at the start they were only one. And, in key final victory, his Bahrain can also count on Mohoric at 14 ”.

In the stage of Friday 30 September Milan always ran at the top of the group, well piloted by his Bahrain, in particular by Matej Mohoric, the winner of the Sanremo 2022 who literally piloted him in the final circuit full of traps. Earlier, 8 km from the end, the champion from Buja, who will turn 22 on Saturday 1 October, managed to stay in the top positions even on the violent stretch of one km. The Friulian was clearly the sprint favorite, but in the last of the two ninety-degree corners before the final straight the runner in front of him, Luca Colnaghi (Bardiani), fell to the ground forcing him to do a tightrope walk to stay on his feet. In the violent gap, however, Jonathan was forced to take one foot off the pedal, a fatal slowdown that forced him to make an impossible comeback.

In the end the Frenchman won, the Olympic champion with the chase quartet missed the trio in Croatia, but now he will race with the leader’s jersey also on his birthday. A nice gift.

Too bad then, to try to increase the loot, from Opatija to Labin the terrain is not really suitable for its characteristics and favors the long-distance climbers, there will always be a sure sprint to Zagreb on Sunday.