Forward Ondřej Palát from New Jersey will not strengthen the hockey team at the World Cup. The general manager of the national team, Martin Havlát, informed about it. Now it is being decided whether forward David Kämpf (Toronto), whose NHL season ended last night, could travel to Riga. It is not yet clear whether anyone from the expected forward duo of Voženílek and Kaut will be on the roster before Sunday’s duel against Kazakhstan.

