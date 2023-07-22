Bad weather, 4 injured in Ferrara. Abnormal wave on the beach in the Marche region: fear among bathers

Fear today on the coast between Pesaro, Ancona, Civitanova and Rimini, where an anomalous wave was recorded which created panic among bathers. The phenomenon, perhaps due to a storm surge or a violent storm off the coast, did not last long and caused no damage. Whirlwind in Ravenna.

Fear this afternoon for dozens of bathers due to a rogue wave which was registered in the Marches, in the area that goes from Pesaro to Ancona, and in Emilia Romagna.

Numerous photo and video testimonials of what happened: today around 5pm a sudden tide rose to wet sunbeds and umbrellas, creating a run away general. Many i parents worried for their children, with lifeguards stepping in to get everyone out of the water right away.

The event manifested itself with varying intensity all over the coast, from east to west up to Senigallia, Portonovo e Ancona in the Marches. But luckily it didn’t last long: the water came soon withdrawnthe wind calmed down and despite the presence of big clouds, numerous bathers continued the afternoon at the sea, without any harm.

The same situation also occurred on the beaches of Fano, Marotta Marina di Montemarciano, Falconara and Palombina, as well as in nearby Rimini and Riccione, where the sea has retreated for a few meters and an anomalous wave has occurred.

Originally perhaps a storm or a violent storm storm offshore. On the other hand, right in Emilia Romagna bad weather has created a lot of damage today. A very strong wind associated with storms and hail took off the roofs of the sheds, uprooted dozens of trees and road signs, made the tiles fly from the roofs. Lots of cars destroyed.

There was no shortage of wounded: there were four wounded in the province of Ferrarawhich experienced dramatic moments due to a violent hailstorm that struck around 3 pm in the area of ​​San Bartolomeo, San Martino and Gaibanella.

At the gates of Ravennaagain in the late afternoon of today a air horn, accompanied by a very violent hailstorm, it hit the hamlets of Savarna, Conventello, Grattacoppa and Sant’Alberto.

