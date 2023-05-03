Bad weather today in Emilia Romagna: dozens of displaced families, red alert for rivers

Bologna, 3 May 2023 – Dozens of families evacuated, schools closedlandslides, blocked roads: the balance of this is very heavy wave of bad weather announced but no less burdensome throughout theEmilia Romagna. The rain fell incessant for over 24 hours throughout the region and it’s not over yetso much so that the Civil Protection has updated the alert from orange to red in the region (yellow on 9 other regions, MarcheAbruzzo, Molise, Campania, Calabria, Lazio, Basilicata, Puglia and Sicily).

The Sillaro breaks its bank: dozens of families evacuated

The most serious situation on the border between Imola and the Ravennawhere it is overflowed, due to a breach in the embankment, the Sillaro stream (video), affluent of the Rhine. We will work all night long, even with light towers, to close the gap as soon as possible: even a helicopter of the fire brigade has gone into action, to support the evacuation operations of a family who had the house now submerged in water. About thirty families had to leave their homes as a precaution in the evening in the Ravenna area, at least eighty other people they did the same in the Imolese area. Wednesday 3 May schools closed both in from Faenza. I am in the morning expected the floods of Montone and Lamone with a high risk of exceeding level 3.

Other floods are located along the Sillaro: in the Bologna area it overflowed in the locality of San Salvatore in Sesto Imolese.

Bologna: the Ravone paralyzes the city. Evacuated to San Lazzaro

In the city of Bologna the Ravone is flooded: via del Chiu and via Saffi are closed to traffic. This has caused traffic gridlock in over half the city.

In the provincedue to a landslide was provincial road 36 Val di Zena closed – at km 7 of the Botteghino and at km 16 Mulino di Zena – due to flooding of the Zena. In Valsamoggia (at Savigno), the flood of the Samoggia caused a pylon to fall (video): “Due to the heavy rains – writes the mayor Ruscigno – there could be a power cut in the Savigno area (about sixty users), due to a pylon which is currently dangerously lapped by the Samoggia stream”.

Then there was one landslide in Casalfiumaneseon the road to Macerato; isolate some people which will be transferred to accommodation facilities. The Quaderna stream has come out in Ozzano dell’Emilia.

As for the drainage network of the Rhine, there have been some flooding of the Idice, in the municipality of Castenaso, where a family was evacuated; also in municipality of San Lazzaro, thirty people were evacuated at a precautionary level for the levels reached by the Savena.

Imola: at least eighty evacuees

Forty residents left their homes a Casalfiumanese for a landslide. Another twenty in via Croara e a Fontanelice. Schools closed in some countries of Imolese. Mayor Marco Panieri updated the picture yesterday evening: “Flooding in Spazzate Sassatelli, via Casola Canina and via Merlo near the Sillaro where the embankment has given way (flooded fields of Massa Lombarda, ndr). Some evacuations are underway and it was a first support garrison was activated, for refreshment and hospitality, in the civic center of Sasso Morelli. Obviously, the situation relating to the Santerno, along via Graziadei and around the city embankment is being monitored and monitored”.

Modena landslides and hardships

In the province of Modena a landslide occurred along provincial road 19 – Sassuolo, in the locality of Pigneto, with water leaking from the Corlo stream, and various flooding of roads (in Fiorano Modenese). Water also leaking from the Tiepido stream, also in the Modena area. In Pazzano Estense, a landslide affected the municipal road towards Serramazzoni.

Reggio: driver saved

A Reggio EmiliaInstead, a van was caught in the flood of a creek: the driver has been saved. A Tresinaro, below Baiso, due to the rain, log debris fell on the road, and has already been removed; a river of mud descends from this morning, after the rainy night, from the Rio Campiano.

Special supervised rivers

As early as this morning, some rivers and streams in central Emilia have exceeded the alert threshold two out of three, such as the Samoggia, the Lavino, the Idice, the Quaderna and the Correcchio and where water threshold 3 is expected to be reached and exceeded.

As for other areas are occurring elevations of the levels in watercourses with exceeding of threshold 2 and, locally, of threshold 3 above Santerno, I am getting old, Lamone, Mutton; of threshold 1 up Bucket, Panaro, Tresinaro. There may also be widespread landslides and “runoff” along the slopes. The sillaro it is flooded in the Ravenna area.

“At the moment the situation does not give cause for concern and is being monitored – assures the mayor of Calderara, Giampiero Falzone, via social media – the Civil Protection volunteers, immediately heard early this morning, are however organizing a team for an inspection. An inspection will also be carried out to drainage channels, since they are filled for irrigation and could rise very quickly”. Also to Budrio, also in the province of Bolognalocal police and civil protection “are constantly monitoring the main waterways to monitor the situation”.

Then comes the heat: that’s when

On Wednesday there will be a further improvement in the North where the sun will prevail, while bad weather will continue to hit the middle and lower Adriatic widely. To have a decided and more large improvement we will have to wait for Thursday when the sun will prevail in the Centre-North and from the afternoon also in the South. It will be from this day in fact that a high pressure promontory will advance decisively over Italy, guaranteeing not only sunny weather, but also a significant increase in temperatures . In addition to the bad weather, the temperatures will also become the protagonists of the next few days, in fact thanks to the greater amount of sunshine and at the same time to the warmer air that will feed the high pressure, the daytime thermal values ​​will easily rise above 23°C in the North, in Tuscany and in Sardinia. Between next Thursday and Saturday almost summer peaks will be reached. Suffice it to say that it will reach 28°C in the valleys of Alto Adige, 25-26°C in the Po Valley and in Sardinia.

