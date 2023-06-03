Bad weather today in Emilia Romagna, heavy thunderstorms and hailstorms: some areas flooded

Reggio Emilia, 3 June 2023 – Moments of fear, for a violent storm which struck in the Reggio area, around 15.30 between the municipalities of Scary e Castellarano which caused the collapse of a tree on some cars parked in locality of Roteglia without, fortunately, causing injuries, but creating serious traffic problems on the SR486 and SP19.

Among the places most affected by rainfall Secchia bridge. The intensity of the rains that fell on some fields sown upstream of the Provincial Road 19 meant that the ditch which borders the carriageway which divides two farms was clogged with earth transforming the carriageway itself into one sort of bed of a stream of water and mud which ended up invading the provincial road downstream, inevitably clogging the grids. Men and vehicles from the Infrastructure Service of the Province, assisted by personnel from the Parenti company, immediately intervened to remove the earth with a mechanical shovel and reopen the grates.

If no other storms occur, explains the Province itself, the road is expected to be reopened to traffic, after having cleaned it, by evening. The Carabinieri patrols of Baiso, Castellarano and Castelnuovo Monti are intervening for the viability and for any rescue interventions.

Read more: Bathing and prohibitions in Romagna, the Riviera is all bathing again except in one point

Bad weather: water and mud on the roads in the Reggio area

Flooding in Lugo

A water bomb with hail landed on leaving from 18.30 on Bassa Romagna, then a Lugo it’s at Sant’Agata sul Santerno, areas heavily affected by the flood. In Lugo, in particular, there have been floods in some streets, caused by rain and pressure on the sewer system. The firefighters and the Civil Protection, as Mayor Davide Ranalli also made known through their social channels, “are activated and are intervening”. The recommendation to citizens is to “avoid driving on flooded streets and do not enter basements and underground rooms”.

The provinces of Parma, Modena and Ferrara are also affected

It had been issued for today an orange alert per temporal in Emilia Romagna (per Sunday 4 June instead yellow alert). And in fact, heavy stormy rains developed on the Apennine ridge in the province of Modena e Reggio Emiliabut there have been thunderstorms also in the Bologna areain the Parma area and in the province of Forlì-Cesena. Specifically, 60 mm of rain fell in Zola Predosa (Bologna) in a few minutes.

Rather extensive intense rains, which with local hailstorms affected the Bolognese Apennines but which then moved towards the city and the Ferrara plain (in the area of ​​Sant’Agostino, Bondeno, Vigarano Mainarda, west of Ferrara, but also east in the area of ​​Montesanto, Ducentola, Copparo and Correggio).

Cloudburst also between Modena and Bologna, area Anzola Emiliawith severe reduction in visibility.

Strong storm in Forlì

Still apprehensive in some districts of Forlìbattered by the flood, for a heavy thunderstorm which shortly after 18 today unloaded on a large part of the city heavy rainfortunately short-lived. On different roads, to Romiti and San Benedetto in particular, they formed in minutes streams of water.

To provoke them sewerage of those areas, still clogged by the mud congealed in recent days and therefore unable to receive and discharge the rain that has fallen. In other cases it was always the layer of dried mud present on the streets and in the courtyards of the houses that had become waterproof. In this way, small lakes a couple of tens of centimeters deep were formed. The presence, or quick arrival, of personnel still involved in the repair work prevented further damage.

So even in the recently flooded areas a lot of water came down. 23 mm dropped in minutes between the center of Forlì and Romiti area. This in the photo is the parking lot of the Parco Urbano.

Flooded urban park in Forlì (photo by Emilia Romagna Meteo)

Heavy hail then a Sogliano al Rubicon and in the city a Parma and between Collecchio, Lemignano, Sala Baganza, Felino and Corcagnano, as reported by Emilia Romagna Meteo.