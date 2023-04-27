Badminton Asian Championships kicked off mixed doubles first round upset – Guangming.com

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 26 (Reporter Ji Ye, Ding Wenxian and Xu Shihao) The 2023 Badminton Asian Championships ushered in the first match day in Dubai on the 25th local time, and the first round of mixed doubles was upset. The Chinese badminton team had a total of 3 pairs of mixed doubles on the day, among which No. 6 seeds Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping encountered a “round trip”.

Although this Asian Championship is not the BWF World Tour, the points of the event are equivalent to the high-level event of the World Tour – the Super 1000, and this competition is also the last match against the main opponent before the Suzhou Sudirman Cup in May. Opportunity. Therefore, each team attaches great importance to it, and basically sends a main lineup to participate in the competition, and Guoyu is no exception.

On the first match day, there were five individual qualifying matches and the first round of mixed doubles. In the first round of mixed doubles, four pairs of seeded players, including the world champions, Thailand’s Dechapo/Sasili, and No. 6 seeds Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping, were eliminated.

Guoyu mixed doubles sent a total of four pairs this time, including top seeds Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and No. 6 seeds Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping, as well as two young pairs Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin and Cheng Xing/Chen Fanghui. However, Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping lost to Indonesian opponents Deyang/Vide Jiajia in the first round at 18:21 and 14:21. Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin and Cheng Xing/Chen Fanghui, who appeared on the stage that day, defeated their respective opponents and advanced to the second round.

In this competition, Guoyu men’s singles sent Shi Yuqi, Lu Guangzu and Li Shifeng to participate. The four players currently ranked in the top ten in the women’s singles in the world are all participating, namely No. 3 seed Chen Yufei, No. 5 seed He Bingjiao, No. 6 seed Wang Zhiyi and Han Yue.

There are four pairs of men’s doubles in Guoyu, namely No. 5 seed Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi, No. 7 seed Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang, He Jiting/Zhou Haodong, Ren Xiangyu/Tan Qiang. In women’s doubles, Guoyu has three pairs participating, including top seeds Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan, No. 4 seeds Zheng Yu/Zhang Shuxian, Li Yijing/Luo Xumin.

