Badminton – Malaysia Open: Chen Yufei Advances

Original title: Badminton – Malaysia Open: Chen Yufei advances

On January 12, Chen Yufei returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Wei

On the same day, in the second round of women’s singles at the 2023 Malaysian Badminton Open held in Kuala Lumpur, Chinese player Chen Yufei defeated Canadian player Li Wenshan 2-1 to advance to the next round.

On January 12, Chen Yufei celebrated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Wei

On January 12, Chen Yufei took a photo after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Wei

On January 12, Chen Yufei was preparing to receive the serve during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Wei

On January 12, Chen Yufei celebrated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Wei

See also  21st odds: Inter Milan vs. Naples unbeaten, Manchester City take Everton lightly

On January 12, Li Wenshan returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Wei

