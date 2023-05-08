Badminton player Louda won the tournament in Mexico and qualified for the Olympics

It couldn’t have turned out better, everything went wrong, Loud, who was ranked 66th in the world singles before the tournament, said in the press. They have a great tournament ahead of them in the Olympic qualification tournament, this is really a great goal, he added.

The Czech national team managed to cope with a sky-high level of competition in Mexico. In the semifinals, he defeated the world‘s 48th-ranked Kevin Cordon from Guatemala in two sets. the two-time champion of the republic also won the final with Bosniuk, although he did not lose those goals in the second set.

I wanted to get it over with quickly and he was rash. That was the minus of the finale, Louda said. Even though I lost the second set, I went with what worked for me in this set and I managed to change, gave the furniture right from the start, poured and appreciated the preparation with the new coach Oscar Martinz.

Olympic qualification lasts until April of the fifth year. Ten games from a reduced level will advance to Pae. The system takes into account the ten best rated tournaments. After Tomasz Mendrek and Petar Koukal, Louda can become the first Czech badminton player under five rings. In May there will be events in Slovenia and in June in Denmark and France.