On August 28, Chen Qingchen (left)/Jia Yifan celebrated their victory after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On the same day, in the women’s doubles final of the 2022 World Badminton Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Chinese team Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan defeated South Korean team Kim So Young/Kong Hee Yong 2-0 to win the championship.

On August 28, Jia Yifan (right)/Chen Qingchen celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Jia Yifan (left)/Chen Qingchen celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Qingchen (left)/Jia Yifan at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Qingchen (left)/Jia Yifan returned the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (right) returned the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (left) returned the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Jia Yifan (front)/Chen Qingchen returned the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Qingchen (second from right)/Jia Yifan returned the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, coach Jiang Jingzhen (second from right) instructed Jia Yifan (first from right)/Chen Qingchen (first from left) during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Jin Zhaoying (right)/Kong Xirong failed to save the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Jin Zhaoying (left)/Kong Xirong returned the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

