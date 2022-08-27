Original title: Badminton World Championships Comprehensive: Chen Yufei narrowly beats Tai Tzu Ying’s Chinese team to win three finals

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, August 27 (Reporter Wang Zijiang) On the 27th, all five finalists of the Badminton World Championships were selected. The Chinese team won a final seat in the women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles events. Among them, Chen Yufei defeated Tai Tzu-ying of the Chinese Taipei team, making the Chinese team’s women’s singles return to the World Championships final after eight years.

On August 27, Chen Yufei celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

Chen Yufei, who defeated Tai Tzuying in the Tokyo Olympics final to win the championship, lost the first game at 15:21, then pulled two games at 21:14 and 21:18, becoming the first player to score after Li Xuerui won the runner-up at the 2014 World Championships. Chinese players in the women’s singles final. Previously, she had reached the semi-finals twice at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, but was blocked from the final by Indian star Sindu.

Chen Yufei will face Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the final, and the defending champion Yamaguchi defeated South Korea’s Ahn Se Young in another match.

The mixed doubles semi-final is also a repeat of the Tokyo Olympics final, but this time the winner changed hands. Top seeds Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong defeated Olympic champion Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping by 21:16, 12:21 and 21:10 after three hard fights, reaching the final for the third time. The pair have won the World Championships in 2018 and 2019. Their final opponent is the past two World Championships runners-up, the Japanese combination Watanabe Yuda / Higashino Arisa.

On August 27, Zheng Siwei (second from right)/Huang Yaqiong (first from right) returned the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu In the women's doubles match, top seeds Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan faced off against Japanese pair Nagahara Kakana/Matsumoto Mayu. Both pairs have won the world championship twice. Finally, the 2017 and 2021 champions Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan defeated Nagahara Wakana/Matsumoto Mayu, who had won the championship in 2018 and 2019, with 21:13 and 21:14. Fight for the championship. On August 27, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan (left) celebrated their victory after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu In the men's singles competition, Zhao Junpeng of the Chinese team lost to Thailand's Kunlawut 20:22 and 6:21 and missed the final. This is also the third consecutive World Championship for the Chinese team. No one has advanced to the men's singles final. Kunlavut will meet Danish star Axelsen in the final, who defeated Chinese Taipei player Zhou Tiancheng 21:15, 21:17. The men's doubles final will be between Indonesia's Ah Shan/Hendra and Malaysia's Xie Dingfeng/Su Weiyi.

