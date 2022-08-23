Original title: Badminton World Championships: Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting advance to the first round

On August 22, Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting (right) in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

China‘s Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting defeated Brazil’s Jacqueline Lima/Samia Lima 2-0 in the women’s doubles first round of the 2022 World Badminton Championships in Tokyo, Japan, to advance to the next round.

On August 22, Liu Xuanxuan (front) / Xia Yuting in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 22, Liu Xuanxuan (left)/Xia Yuting returned the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 22, Liu Xuanxuan (right)/Xia Yuting celebrated the score.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 22, Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting (rear) communicated during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 22, Liu Xuanxuan (second from right) / Xia Yuting in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu (Zhang Xiaoyu)