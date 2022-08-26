Original title: Badminton World Championships: Shi Yuqi lost to Indonesian star Jinting Guoyu locked 7 top eight seats

The 2022 World Badminton Championships will continue on the 25th. China‘s number one men’s singles player Shi Yuqi lost 1:2 to Indonesian star Ginting and stopped in the round of 16. After the competition that day, the Chinese players locked in seven quarterfinals in four individual events.

Guoyu men’s singles ushered in two tough battles that day. Shi Yuqi, who came back from the ban, returned to the international arena after a lapse of 10 months. After the start of the World Championships, he won two consecutive victories and met Indonesia’s top men’s singles player Ginting in the third round. The level of the two sides is on the same level. Ginting won the first game with 21:11, and Shi Yuqi pulled one back with 21:13 in the second game. Although Shi Yuqi once scored 8:0 in the decisive game, Ginting handled the key ball. It was more composed, and Ginting won 21:18 in the end.

Another country’s badminton men’s singles Zhao Junpeng defeated Li Zijia, the “first brother” of Malaysia’s badminton, 2:1 to win the World Championships. Zhao Junpeng, who advanced to the quarter-finals, became the “only seedling” of the national feather men’s singles.

A total of four Chinese players appeared in the women’s singles field that day. The Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei played against the famous Thai star Li Weiwei. In the first game, Chen Yufei won 21:17. In the second game, when he was leading 11:7, he was overtaken by his opponent with 9 points in a row. Then Chen Yufei made more mistakes and lost one game at 17:21. Bureau. After the tie-breaker reached 9 draws, Li Weiwei’s physical fitness declined significantly, and Chen Yufei won 21:10, thus defeating her opponent 2:1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Chen Yufei said after the game that both sides of the game started to speed up from the first game, and her attention dropped in the middle of the second game. She was not able to grasp the details and made certain mistakes. “This game needs to be summed up well, as long as it is not handled well, it may lose the game.”

He Bingjiao and Spanish star Marin got into a fierce battle. He Bingjiao won the first game 21:16, and then Marin pulled one back at 21:15. After He Bingjiao got the match point at 20:16 in the decisive game, his mentality collapsed. Lin scored 6 points in a row and won the reversal. After the game, He Bingjiao admitted that she was in a hurry, and that under pressure, her mistakes increased and she lost. The other two Chinese women’s singles players started a “civil war”. Han Yue defeated teammate Wang Zhiyi 21:11 and 21:13 to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the mixed doubles arena, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, the world‘s top-ranked mixed doubles pair, passed the risk, and in the first game against Thailand’s Suba Zongguo/Subi Sara, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong won the first game by a big score of 21:9. However, after leading 11:5 in the second game, they made consecutive mistakes and lost 19:21. In the third game, the two sides clinched the score. The Chinese combination was better in multiple rounds of offense and defense, and finally won a thrilling 21:19, with a total score of 2: 1 Defeat the opponent and enter the quarterfinals. Tokyo Olympic mixed doubles champions Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping defeated Indonesia’s Rivaldi/Mentari 21:16, 21:14 to advance.

In the women’s doubles match, both Chinese pairs defeated their opponents 2:0: Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu 21:15, 21:14 win over Singapore’s Jin Yujia/Huang Jiaying, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan 21:15, 21:15 9 Take the Danish combination Fleurgold/Tigersen lightly.

After the fourth match day, the Chinese players have secured seven quarterfinals. On the 26th, the World Badminton Championships will start the quarter-final competition.