Badminton World Championships: Two pairs of Chinese mixed doubles meet in the semifinals, Zhao Junpeng advances to the semi-finals of men’s singles

CCTV news client news on the 26th, the Badminton World Championships ended all the quarter-final competitions, and Guoyu had players in the four competitions to advance to the semi-finals.

Breaking through himself, Zhao Junpeng reversed into the semi-finals

Zhao Junpeng, the only Chinese player in the men’s singles quarter-finals, overturned Prannoy from India 2-1 and entered the semi-finals. At the same time, he also locked his first World Championship medal.

Chen Yufei defeated her opponent 2-0 and advanced to the semi-finals

In the women’s singles quarter-finals, China‘s Chen Yufei defeated Canada’s Li Wenshan 2-0 to advance to the semi-finals.

Chen Qingchen, Jia Yifan advance to women’s doubles semifinals

In the women’s doubles match, the top-seeded Chinese duo Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan defeated a Thai duo 2-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the women’s doubles.

Two Chinese mixed doubles pairs meet in the semifinals

In the mixed doubles, the world No. 2 Chinese pair, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, easily defeated the Malaysian pair Chen Jianming/Lai Peijun 2-0 in just 28 minutes and advanced to the semi-finals.

Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping defeated South Korean duo Seo Seung-jae/Cai Yoo-jung 2-0 to reach the semifinals of mixed doubles, and the Chinese duo successfully met in the semifinals.