Original title: Badminton World Championships: Zhao Junpeng won the bronze medal in men’s singles, and three national feathers entered the final

The 2022 World Badminton Championships will compete in the semi-finals in Tokyo, Japan on August 27. Guo Yu’s men’s singles “Du Miao” Zhao Junpeng lost 0:2 to Thailand’s rookie Kun Lavute, missed the finals, and finally won the bronze medal. Guoyu advanced to the finals in three events: women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Zhao Junpeng performed brilliantly in the men’s singles field of the World Championships. He advanced to the semi-finals of the World Championships for the first time in his career. In the first game, the score of the two sides was tight. Although Zhao Junpeng once led at 17:15, his opponent suddenly exerted force at the end of the game, and finally won the first game with a 22:20 reversal.

After being reversed, Zhao Junpeng was in no state and suffered a psychological collapse. At the beginning, he fell behind by a large score of 0:10, and finally lost 6:21, thus missing the final.

Zhao Junpeng said after the game that he regretted not being able to go further. His performance in the second game was completely unexpected, and there were too many mistakes.

There is no bronze medal battle in the World Championships, and all the top four players can win medals, so Zhao Junpeng won a bronze medal, setting a career-best record.

This is the third consecutive World Championships in the Chinese men’s singles missed the final. But for the Thai men’s singles, a breakthrough was achieved. Kunlawut became the first Thai player to advance to the men’s singles final of the World Championships.

In the women’s singles semi-final, Chen Yufei and Chinese Taipei team star Tai Tzu-ying met. The two can be called old opponents on the court. Chen Yufei has 6 wins and 17 losses in 23 games before, but in last year’s Tokyo Olympics women’s singles final, Chen Yufei fought hard to win three games.

In the semi-finals that day, the two sides fought again in three rounds. In the first round, Chen Yufei performed slowly. Under the high-quality attack of Dai Tzuying, Chen Yufei made consecutive mistakes and failed to reverse the passive situation, losing the first game at 15:21.

In the second game, Chen Yufei’s state recovered and he played more patiently. With a wave of 7:0 scoring waves, he opened the score and regained a victory with 21:14.

In the deciding game, Chen Yufei’s attack was still strong, and she quickly won the match point at 20:12. Tai Tzuying tenaciously saved 6 match points, but in the end Chen Yufei seized the opponent’s mistake and scored a key point, sealing the victory at 21:18.

This is the first time Chen Yufei has advanced to the World Championships final in her career, and it is also the first time that Guoyu has entered the World Championships women’s singles final after eight years.

In women’s doubles, the top seed and defending champion Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan will face two-time world champions and Japanese combination Nagahara Kazuka/Matsumoto Mayu. In the game, the Chinese team lost two sets in straight sets and easily eliminated their opponents at 21:13 and 21:14. After 2017 and 2021, they reached the World Championships final for the third time in their careers.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, the two Chinese pairs staged a “civil war”. Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong defeated teammates Wang Yilu/Huang Dongping 2:1 to advance to the final, with the scores of 21:16, 12:21 and 21:10 respectively.

The 2022 Badminton World Championships final will be staged on the 28th.