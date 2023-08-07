Home » Badosa will not finally play the WTA in Montreal
Badosa will not finally play the WTA in Montreal

08/08/2023

The Spanish is low at the last minute in the American tournament

Paula Badosa will not return to competition in the Montreal WTA. The Spanish tennis player is out at the last minute due to injury and will not participate in the Canadian event.

His rival was going to be the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maiawho will now face Magdalena Frech.

badosa He arrived in Montreal with the illusion of competing again at the highest level, but it seems that injuries are not letting him. The next stops that appear, a priori, in his calendar are those of Cincinnati y el US Open.

