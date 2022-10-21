Home Sports Baez in the field at the ATP in Naples with the shirt of Maradona
Sports

In the warm-up of the match lost today against the Chinese Zhang, the homage to the “myth” that has an indissoluble bond with the Azzurri fans

On the field at the ATP in Naples with the shirt with which his compatriot Diego Armando Maradona won the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. The Argentine Sebastian Baez, number 37 in the world, was eliminated in the second round of the ATP 250 tournament in the Campania capital from Chinese Zhizhen Zhang (7-6, 7-6), but it wasn’t just the result (a surprise) that made headlines. In the warm-up, Baez wore a special sweatshirt, made by his technical sponsor, Le Coq Sportif, with the colors of Argentina and with the number 10: it is the reproduction of the shirt, also signed by the French company, used in Mexico ’86. by Diego and Seleccion during the ride to the World Cup. The public noticed the “particular” and liked it because the bond between Naples and Maradona remains indissoluble.

