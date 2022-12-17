It was never trivial and obvious, he loved challenges: from Fiorentina to the web. Those sleepless nights…

She wasn’t afraid to go against the current, even when it was raging, even when it looked like a raging river. Did everyone say white? If he thought that reality was gray or black, Mario Sconcerti sided against the majority of commentators and fans. And he defended with dialectics and, if needed, even with his teeth, his idea of ​​him, which was sometimes so original as to appear extreme. And yet, after listening to him, you convinced yourself that deep down his thesis wasn’t crazy at all, on the contrary, and maybe you didn’t change your opinion but at least you wavered. Sometimes, in those moments, as well as after reading some passages of his editorials, you found yourself thinking that that intuition wasn’t weird at all, but actually brilliant: how did it come to his mind?

It was this, Mario, but also much, much more. A dedicated and passionate professional; a football and sports expert and lover; an intelligent and curious man, cultured and a lover of study, hard and at the same time affectionate. He wasn't afraid of adventures or novelties, which is why he had lived and worked in many cities, while remaining profoundly Florentine. And for this he had tried everything he could. He had been a reporter, and it was nice to listen to his past adventures at the Giro d'Italia or at ringside (boxing was one of his great loves, father Adriano was a boxer agent when that discipline moved the passion of the insane). He had introduced sport to Repubblica, he had been deputy director of the Gazzetta dello Sport and director of the Corriere dello Sport, but he had also led the Secolo XIX, a generalist and non-sports newspaper. He had even been a club manager in a very difficult moment for his Fiorentina, grappling with the twilight of Cecchi Gori: it was he who wanted Mancini on the purple bench at all costs, for having him he had clashed with the regulations and with the Football Federation; even then he had struggled, even that intuition (now we can say it) had been to him way of him extraordinary of him. He was, now, the dean of opinion makers in our sports journalism, columnist for Corriere della Sera, engaged in television and radio.

I have touched Mario several times during my professional career, I have crossed paths with him on TV and on the airwaves, I finally had the opportunity to work closely with him in the years in which I directed Calciomercato.com. Il Cappuccino con Sconcerti was the daily, even morning, appointment for site users, an experience into which he had plunged as usual with enthusiasm and curiosity. When he started he was in his seventies, but that new and in some respects mysterious world, the web, had become for him another land to explore, another frontier to overcome, a new challenge. And he had swept it, too: he had produced hundreds of cappuccinos. Every morning, when I woke up, I found his audio and his 25-30 lines on whatsapp, a thought on the tip of a foil, or an entry with feet together. He always centered the topic, it was often the most debated of the moment, yet he managed to offer a different, unsettling vision on every occasion. The time at which he sent that article and that audio, in the night, was also original. When I read that he had sent everything at half past three, I thought: yesterday Sconcerti went to bed early. Mario, why are you staying up all night?, I asked him the last time I went to see him at his Roman home (he had invited me to tell me that in the Gazzetta, where I would be going shortly thereafter, I would find myself wonderfully , he was sure, because it was a special world). This is how he answered my question: I'm old now, I want to do what I like, and I like to stay up until dawn to write, work, read, study. Even that time I could not help but think: it seems crazy, but maybe it's not.

December 17, 2022

