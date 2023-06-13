Home » «Baggio was here at the stadium, he always brings me luck»- Corriere TV
Sports

«Baggio was here at the stadium, he always brings me luck»- Corriere TV

«I know that Roberto Baggio was here with Infantino, it makes me very happy. He also came to Rome and Wembley, he brings me a lot of luck, next time I hope he will accompany me again ». Thus Pep Guardiola, in Italian, in the press conference after the victory in the Champions League against Inter on Saturday evening in Istanbul. “Now they must be sad it’s normal, like us 2 years ago, but it goes on, if they go on like this they’ll try next year so congratulations, it seemed like the team I imagined” he said about the Nerazzurri.

June 11, 2023 – Updated June 11, 2023, 11:14 am

