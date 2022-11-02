An unmissable opportunity to become MotoGP world champion, 13 years after Valentino Rossi. Francesco, known as Pecco, Bagnaia is ready for the last Grand Prix of the 2022 season in Valencia thanks to which he could write the history of motorcycling and give Italian two-wheel enthusiasts great emotions as in the time of the Doctor. And just as it happened during the successful epic of the Tavullia champion, a giant screen will be set up for the Ducati centaur in Pesaro (land of motors and ‘home’ of Vale) to allow fans to support the 25-year-old rider from Turin together.

Bagnaia arrives at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit which will host the Grand Prix de la Comunitat Valenciana with a 23-point lead over the outgoing world champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha MotoGP). In the last act of 2022 scheduled in Valencia in Pecco, therefore, it will be enough to bring home two points to give Borgo Panigale that world riders’ championship that it has been missing for 15 years: in 2007 the world champion joy brought the signature of Casey Stoner. Bagnaia could also write a page of history: the last Italian to win the world title in the premier class was Giacomo Agostini with the MV Agusta exactly 50 years ago. Now, half a century later, it could be the turn of the driver from Chivasso. Rooting for Pecco will not only be the Piedmontese town where he was born but also all of Italy and obviously also Pesaro, the city where Bagnaia has lived for years after having landed in the context of the VR46 Riders Academy, the project strongly desired by Valentino. Rossi to allow young talents of value to reach the highest level of motorcycle racing. To support the number 63 in the most important race of his career, many people from Pesaro dressed in Ducati red will meet on Sunday 6 November in Piazzale D’Annunzio, a stone’s throw from the Adriatic. A place already known to two-wheel enthusiasts since in the summer the mega-helmet was inaugurated right here in honor of the career of Valentino Rossi, who intervened for the occasion. «A really important weekend for us is about to begin – says Bagnaia – but I arrive in Valencia calm and serene. Circuit Ricardo Tormo is a track where we were fast last year and on paper it is suited to the characteristics of our bike. Compared to Malaysia, we are in a more favorable situation, but we have to stay focused until the end, think only of working well from the first round and aim to give our best in the race as always. There will be a lot of Ducati fans here, as well as my family, my friends and my fan club, so I hope to be able to give them all great emotions on Sunday ».

To confirm himself as world champion, however, Bagnaia’s rival for the title, Quartararo, must win the last race of the year in Valencia and hope that the Ducati rider will do worse than 14th place. A complicated combination, yet the Frenchman takes away the pressure: «We had a good race in Malaysia, it was nice to be back on the podium. It will be very difficult to win the World Championship, I will give 100% as always, but I will not stress too much about the title. It is the last GP of the season and I want to enjoy it, trying to finish with a good result ».