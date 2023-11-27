Bagnaia champion: from Valentino’s kisses to the “danger” Marquez

The “Doctor”: “Winning two titles in a row is a feat, great Pecco.” Dall’Igna: “Marquez is a potential danger to the harmony of Ducati”

MotoGP world champion for two consecutive seasons like Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez. Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia now he is enjoying a victory achieved at the last GP due to the fall of his great rival Martin. “I am experiencing the best emotion of my life. I couldn’t ask for more” says Bagnaia. And then only Valentino had won two World Championships in a row in MotoGP Rossi, the first to embrace “Pecco” on the track after the triumph in Valencia, and Marc Marquez his future rival in Ducati (Gresini Racing MotoGP).

Rossi: “Winning two titles in a row is a feat, great Pecco”

A double title for a tricolor centaur in the category’s roll of honor had not been seen for 14 years. Valentino Rossi he triumphed in 2008 and 2009. Now the “Doctor”, unmatched with his nine world titles, rejoices in Bagnaia’s victory and is reborn: “Winning two titles in a row is a feat, not many people do it“. “Great ‘Pecco’, we are world champions – said Valentino -. I got excited with him since Saturday morning, from Q1 he had done everything perfect, then almost pole in Q2. There I thought he had won the World Cup. Then there was the choice of the medium and the Sprint, and there arose some doubts for everyone, also because the last race is tough. But he was very good“.

Dall’Ingna: “Marquez? A danger but better to have him at home”

Then there is Marc Marquez, six MotoG world titlesp on the board (eight also considering 125 and Moto2) and a dominance astride his Honda. The Spaniard finished with the Repsol Honda Team after experiencing three difficult seasons affected by shoulder injuries and relapses. Marc will race for Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati) in 2024 alongside Alex Marquez. “Definitely having an eight-time world champion like Marquez on the team it is a situation of potential danger for the harmony of the structure – he said Gigi Dall’Igna -, but I believe that in recent years we have learned our skills. We will have to be good at managing this situation, but we are well trained to do so.” “There are plenty of great drivers, but it’s always better to have them in the housea” added the general director of Ducati Corse.

