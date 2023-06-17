Bagnaia (Ducati) on pole, then Marini and Miller. Marquez falls three times – breaking latest news

Of Paul Lorenzi

In Germany, the Ducati world champion in front of everyone. Fifth Bezzecchi, Marquez finishes seventh. Sprint race at 3pm

Marquez again, for better or for worse, protagonist also in qualifying, in the aftermath of the controversy over the crash involving Zarco and the middle finger at his Honda. Indomitable as always, the Catalan rider steals the show from the excellent Bagnaia who, statistics in hand, deservedly earned the fifteenth pole position in MotoGPthe third in a row this year.

The Ducatis fly in Germany (seven in the top ten), Marini nearly coup, Bezzecchi surrenders to the misfortune of the yellow flags that take away his possible primacy, but he is still the protagonist. The Spaniard who struggles with the impossible, falls and gets up again, runs limping to retrieve the bike, starts again and falls again, with the adrenaline lashing the blood in his veins.

The controversies of the day before didn’t affect his competitive ardor and the desire for revenge that he has been harboring since the first race of this year. Frustrated and suffering from a compromised technical situation, the Spanish champion never backs down. The spirit of the fighter always prevails, even over his own safety because the German circuit today was really risky – damp patches and wet curbs -; falling was easier than standing. Marquez crashed three times, between Q1 and Q2, indomitable, perhaps too much. Anyone else in his place perhaps would have surrendered to the evidence (why risk it when the bike doesn’t follow you?). Not him, his nature, rather he changes sports, he always repeats it. See also The coach Milena Bertolini: "Investing in sport to form the future civil society"

All the more reason for the pole in Bagnaia to stand out, in such difficult conditions. Marini was also good, his best result in qualifying in the top class, only Miller interrupted the Ducati dominance in the first two rows. And in any case five Desmosedicis in the first six on the grid: another statistic to highlight (it hasn’t happened since the 2022 Buriram GP). Marquez will start seventh, in any case, ahead of Binder who in Q1 (where Marc opened the waltz of crashes) had given him a humiliating gap. Marco Bezzecchi was very fast on Friday and finished fifth, but after having a lap from pole canceled under yellow flags (due to Marquez’s crash). The Romagna rider of Team Mooney VR46 had also crashed earlier, as well as Zarco; too many accidents between Friday and Saturday, fortunately almost all without significant or only minor physical damage. At 15 we return to the track for the Sprint Race.