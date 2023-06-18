Bagnaia starts from pole, Marquez gets hurt and won’t start – breaking latest news

1.45 pm – Pedrosa returns to pisa

Here comes Dani Pedrosa. Astride the Ktm RC16, the 37-year-old Spaniard will also compete as a wildcard in the weekend of the Red Bull Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera scheduled from 8 to 10 September after the excellent seventh place conquered in Jerez. Pedrosa won 31 MotoGP races, conquering 112 podiums and setting the fastest time in Jerez in P1 of the MotoGP Guru by Gryfyn Grand Prix of Spain at the end of April. Pedrosa rode the RC16 with a new setup to finish seventh. Alongside the Spaniard at the Misano World Circuit «Marco Simoncelli» will also be Brad Binder and Jack Miller: this will be Pedrosa’s third outing on the RC16 after retiring at the end of 2018.

13:36 – Meanwhile in Moto2 Acosta wins on Arbolino

The Spaniard Pedro Acosta triumphs in Moto2. The Italian Tony Arbolino, leader of the World Championship with 139 points, finished in second place, making the Iberian approach him in the standings, who is now at -15. On the podium, identical to last Sunday’s at Mugello, was also the British Jake Dixon, who attacked Arbolino right up to the last corner.

1.23 pm – Marquez after retiring: “I don’t feel ready”

Marc Marquez’s first words after his withdrawal from the race also arrive. The Spaniard spoke like this once he got out of his motorhome: «After all these crashes, I don’t feel like taking part in the race. I took so many hits, I don’t feel ready” See also Naples: it's made for Ndombele Roma on Belotti, Schuurs al Toro

1.10 pm – Marquez will not take part in the race

No German Grand Prix for Marc Marquez. The Spanish champion of Repsol Honda, victim of a fall – the umpteenth in three days – during this morning’s warm up, will miss the Sachsenring due to a micro-fracture of a finger. Marquez would have started from seventh position. Departure at 14.

12.55 pm – Fight until the last corner in Moto 3, Oncu wins

The Turkish Deniz Oncu (Ktm) won in Moto3 after a close fight with the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna) who finished at 95 cents. Third was the Spanish Daniel Holgado, on Ktm who finished over 12”. Fourth place for another Spaniard, Ivan Ortolà (Ktm). Fifth for the Colombian David Alonso (GasGas) and sixth for the Iberian Jaume Masia (Honda). Seventh for the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (Ktm) ahead of the Japanese Ryusel Yamanaka (GasGas). In ninth position the Italian Stefano Nepa (Ktm) who preceded the Japanese Talyo Furusato (Honda). Race characterized by a breakaway by Sasaki and Oncu who soon dug the furrow with all their opponents and then disputed the final sprint won by the Turk in extremis.

12:45 – Martin dominates the Sprint, is Bagnaia’s revenge today?

Instead, the Ducatis shone in the top ten of the Sprint Race, seven bikes in the top ten, Jorge Martin ahead of everyone, Bagnaia second on Miller with the ktm. «Today Martin had more, especially in sector two – explained Pecco – where I also struggled in qualifying. In any case, a good match, intense at the beginning and fun». READ the full article HERE See also French Open 2023: Doubles team disqualified after Miyu Kato hits ball girl with ball



– Jorge Martin’s joy on his Ducati Pramac

12:34 – Marquez nightmare, he also crashes in the warm up and gets hurt

Marc Marquez was the protagonist of yet another crash over the weekend at Sachsenring (the sixth), with his Honda throwing him off during the warm-up ahead of the German GP, ​​which starts at 2 pm. The Spanish rider reported some traumas, including a micro fracture to the thumb of his right hand, an injury that will not prevent him from taking to the track, having been declared fit by the race doctors. After yesterday’s sprint race, Marquez declared that he had avoided taking excessive risks given his poor feeling with the bike, preferring to finish without damage to try and do better in the race after a few adjustments, but the warm up didn’t seem encouraging.



– Marc Marquez taken to the pits after his last crash in warm up

