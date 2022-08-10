Starting from the second row, he took advantage of Zarco’s debacle, ending up on the ground. Fourth center of the season for him. “But it was the most difficult victory”

SILVERSTONE (great britain)

Pecco Bagnaia doubles up and, after the exploit in Assen, also triumphs at Silverstone, taking his fourth victory of the season in the MotoGP class: the official Ducati rider triumphed respectively ahead of Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and Jack Miller (Ducati). Fourth in the order of arrival Enea Bastianini (Team Gresini) who, in the final of the British GP, overtook the Spaniard Jorge Martin (Pramac). The leader of the Drivers’ World Championship, Fabio Quartararo, instead had to settle for eighth place, ahead of Aleix Espargaro: the French, after 12 GPs, now has 180 points and 22 ahead of the Spaniard, while Bagnaia has managed to climb to third placed at 49 points from Quartararo.

The great loser at the Silverstone circuit was Zarco: starting from pole position, the French rider was on the right path leading to his first victory in the MotoGP but, in the fifth of the 20 scheduled at the English circuit, he ended up on the ground and was forced to leave the race.

Zarco was also overtaken in the standings by the other Italian Enea Bastianini, who rides a Ducati-Gresini.

Bagnaia’s victory was the result of patience: from the top of a formidable confidence, due to the competitive strength of his Ducati, the Turin-born, after a good start from the second row, waited for Zarco’s debacle to position himself behind Alex Rins (Suzuki) and then slip it on. On his first attempt, the Italian managed to overtake him. Then he took off for success. Unlike Zarco, however, he made no mistakes. Even when Vinales undermined him and then overtook him, but only for a few meters. In the end, his eighth career victory in the premier class of the MotoGP came for him. Now the world runner-up has regained confidence.

«The team has done an incredible job. I consider this win at Silverstone the best in my career. It is never easy to win and we have suffered more. It wasn’t easy, because all weekend we had problems with rear grip, we had to chase. We took a big step forward with the hard on the rear. I found a better feeling with the bike, even if I was still missing something “, admitted ‘Pecco’,

This is the riders’ classification of the world championship in motogp after the Silverstone Grand Prix:

1 Quartararo (Yam.) 180

2 Espargarò (April,) 158

3 Bagnaia (Ducati) 131

4 Bastianini (Duc.) 118

5 Zarco (Ducati) 114

6 Miller (Ducati) 107

7 Binder Kktm) 98

8 Rins (Suzuki) 84

9 Vinales (Aprilia) 82

10 Oliveira (Ktm) 81