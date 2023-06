Admiral Bundesliga club Cashpoint SCR Altach has extended the contract with midfielder Mike Bähre by one year until summer 2024. The Vorarlbergers announced this on Monday.

The club also has an option for another season with the 27-year-old German, who moved to Altach last winter.

Most recently, Bähre, who played in a total of seven league games, missed most of the qualifying group due to a muscle injury.