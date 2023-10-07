Home » Bailey Ober Overcomes Setbacks to Secure Game 1 Start in ALDS Against Astros
Sports

Bailey Ober Overcomes Setbacks to Secure Game 1 Start in ALDS Against Astros

Bailey Ober Overcomes Setbacks to Secure Game 1 Start in ALDS Against Astros

Bailey Ober to Start Game 1 of ALDS Against Astros

HOUSTON – In a surprising turn of events, the Minnesota Twins have chosen Bailey Ober to start Game 1 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) against the Houston Astros. Manager Rocco Baldelli made the announcement as the team arrived at Minute Maid Park on Friday.

Ober, who had previously been sent down to Triple-A St. Paul twice this season, has impressed the coaching staff with his resilience and determination. Despite being in the rotation for the past two years, the Twins made the decision to send him to the minors in March and again in August to manage his workload.

However, Ober never let these setbacks dampen his spirits. Known for his toughness and mental fortitude, the right-hander has always focused on what he can control and how he can contribute to the team’s success.

“He’s the epitome of toughness of spirit, and a guy who doesn’t dwell on things,” Baldelli praised Ober. “He is very much a guy who is just looking for what he can do, what he can control and what he can take advantage of to help his career and not let himself be defeated by anything.”

Ober has certainly earned this opportunity with his consistent performances in the majors. In his 57 career starts spread across three seasons, he has maintained an impressive 3.63 ERA. Last year, he recorded a 3.21 ERA, and this season, he has a 3.43 ERA.

Taking the mound in a duel against the Astros, Ober will face future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. It will undoubtedly be a challenging task for the young pitcher, but his resilience and previous successes have instilled confidence in the Twins’ coaching staff.

As the Twins gear up for Game 1 of the ALDS, all eyes will be on Ober, eager to see how he handles the pressure of the postseason stage.

