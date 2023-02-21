The Empoli attacking midfielder is one of the best new players this season.

In such a delicate moment for our football, the words spoken most often by Robert Mancini they are «young» and «future». Nothing strange; on the other hand, nostalgics look to the past and the present is anything but rosy. He talks about it with the conviction of someone who wants to change things. Because basically the national team is the mirror of the whole movement; from Serie A to the suburban pitch. When dice: “We have some Bellingham, we just have to get them to play”, he does so with the hope that the movement will listen, even at the cost of using words that could sound exaggerated.

Someone started to let young people play. Whether it’s out of necessity or out of authentic trust in the project, we don’t get it and we don’t care to know. Someone else has actually been doing it for a long time, reaping the fruits more or less annually. Empoli is one of those teams that historically produce talent almost by statute, and these last few seasons have been no exception. Asllani, Parisi, Viti, Fazzini are just some of the young players who have blossomed in the last two years. This year another has been added to them, one who with 4 goals in 14 appearances is the team’s top scorer: Thomas Baldanzi.

Baldanzi and Asllani at the time of the Spring (Photo: EmpoliChannel)

In Empoli they had been waiting for him for years now. Since the Scudetto won with the U16s, the attention of an entire fan base had rested on him. Nothing unmanageable: Empoli is traditionally an environment that makes you feel safe, that protects and makes you grow, waiting for the right moment. What arrived this year, with Zanetti trusting him right away and Baldanzi waiting for nothing else. He can be seen by the immense joy with which he rejoices: arms outstretched, tongue out and running towards the fans. The same ones who have been following him since he was fifteen; they too were looking forward to it.

A way of cheering that takes us back to when there was only happiness for the goal just scored. No close-ups on camera, no trends to import on a football field; another era in short. But it’s not just this. In every detail of his presence on a football field Baldanzi looks like a player from another era. One meter seventy tall, attacking midfielder, socks down, left-handed. He’s only missing the number ten shirt and despite his attachment to number 35, his impression is that it’s only a matter of time.

In his first season in Serie A Baldanzi already looks like a veteran, in the choices and in the management of the situations. At minute 78′ of Inter-Empoli for example, he picks up a ball spit out by the defense who have to defend the opening goal. Inter are fully forward, and there would be room for a long ball to look for Satriano. A few minutes earlier Baldanzi had scored the 1-0 goal, and one would expect that a novice boy caught up in enthusiasm would be enticed by verticalization and try to send his teammate on goal. Baldanzi however has a deeper understanding of the game. He knows that possession must not turn into a turnover. He then leads the ball and passes it to Satriano only after reaching the edge of the area, risking less without losing any danger. The action then ends in a stalemate.

Missed opportunity? Perhaps. But she has shown that she can think of many things at the same time. To be able to evaluate costs and benefits. The quality that usually belongs to an already mature player. Baldanzi has a truly refined ability to read times and spaces. A characteristic that historically belongs to Empoli midfielders, who make insertion their main weapon. Eid e Zurkowski they are just the latest in a long line of midfielders forged in the incorruptible roar of Empoli. Among them is also Antonio BusceBaldanzi’s coach at the time of the Primavera.

“At first there were some doubts about his role; for some he was an attacking midfielder, for others a playmaker or half forward. It was enough just to understand it” he said Busch by Baldanzi. The confusion about his position on the field is the daughter of his flexibility. We have already said, physically and technically he is the reincarnation of a playmaker old schoolbut the dynamism and insertion times are in fact those of a contemporary midfielder.

All the goals Baldanzi has scored in the league come from a back pass and a foray by Baldanzi among the opposing defenders who run towards his own goal: a typical midfield goal. The 1-0 goal against Udinese is perhaps the perfect example. The action begins with a crash by Baldanzi that he finds Caputo deep. The attacker then fails to break through centrally and widens, while Baldanzi occupies the space left free by the Juventus defenders. Another important factor is the tip mobility, which must be able to vary on the whole offensive front; not only to score, but also to provide assists, enhancing the midfielders stormtroopers give to. The rest of the action at this point is easily predictable: ball in tow that Baldanzi picks up and unloads on goal, with the right in addition. Empoli advantage.

Baldanzi though it cannot be a midfielder. First of all for a purely physical matter which in this case plays a fundamental role: in other words, he lacks muscles. Because, however generous, it would be difficult to support both phases.

But alongside this motivation there is another one provided by Buscè himself, a little more convincing. “You see him play and you understand that he could solve your games at any moment. He is capable of letting you win them by himself” said the former Empoli midfielder. Because unlike a normal midfielder, he inserts Baldanzi has an excellent techniqueof those which, as Buscè says, they solve the game for you at any moment. Perhaps it’s appropriate for someone like this to play near the goal and that, together with his being a midfielder, he also mixes that playmaker fantasy that is rarely seen in today’s football.

Baldanzi embodies the old and the new within himself or, more precisely, the beauty of vecchio and the effectiveness of new; a mix that has no precedents in the recent history of the national team. The demonstration is in his goal against Verona: left-handed insertion and conclusion from outside the box. Exactly what Buscè meant.

Another element that makes Baldanzi an extremely modern footballer is his not be the focus of the game. He’s good at football, but he’s not obsessively in love with it. Despite his role, he touches it very few times, precisely 45.8 every 90 minutes (data Fbref). Much less compared to Parisifor example, who despite being a full back is more involved in maneuvering, with an average of 64.2 touches per game.

More than an offensive playmaker, Baldanzi is a dynamic attacking midfielder that moves in search of the right space. The key to his game is the unmarking, in which he is already a master. Not having the physique, he is almost used to survival to think before and better than others. In addition to the fruit of Empoli schoolhis ability to insert and occupy spaces is a natural predisposition.

The last piece is the conclusion on goal. To get an idea of ​​the effectiveness, just take a look at the value of the expected goals. Baldanzi, with his four goals of just 1.06 xG this season, has largely maximized his chances of scoring.

Numbers are certainly a fundamental resource, but the shot is above all a phenomenon that must be experienced with the senses of sight and hearing, because as in tennis, the impact noise says a lot about the quality of the shot. AND that of Baldanzi is drywithout half measures. His first objective is to catch the goalkeeper unprepared, as in the case of Drunk in Inter v Empoli. That shot was central, but at the same time low and strong, and the Cameroon goalkeeper lacked the technical time to go down with his body. Other times he didn’t even give the time to draft an intervention. He knows it well Adviceelectrocuted by Baldanzi with a snap peak in Empoli-Sassuolo.

It should now be clear: Tommaso Baldanzi could be the future of the Italian national team. It is not an exclusively technical issue, but rather the way in which Baldanzi was brought up. The football training of the young man sky blue it must be the guideline for all the boys – and teams – to come. In this sense it is future. The symbol of a two-dimensional maturation process. On the one hand purely competitive, on the other more human and educational.

In a football like the Italian one which revolves around the result and which leaves little room for young players, the successes of Empoli and of boys like Baldanzi represent the only resource to revolutionize the movement. The path recently taken is undoubtedly the right one to grow, but some realities have to see the results to believe. We just have to wait then, because it’s still early to reap the benefits. Maybe we won’t have gods Bellinghambut if we don’t try we’ll never find out.