Baldanzi, the agent: “He has renewed his contract now, we will see the market in the summer”

—

Below are the statements of the footballer’s assistant a Dazn: “I’m truly delighted with Tommaso, because he’s a wonderful example of today’s young people who are a rarity: a simple guy. I have to thank his family, they’re wonderful. They gave him values ​​that today are increasingly lost in young talent: values family and relationships. I am convinced that he will make a great season finale, then he is delighted ad Empoli: the club has renewed his contract, we will calmly see. Surely the market does it by itself, it’s really too strong! Assessment? The president of Empoli will decide, we’ll think about the transfer market in the summer.”