Home Sports Baldanzi, the agent: “A rare boy with a bright future. Market? He is happy here ”
Sports

Baldanzi, the agent: “A rare boy with a bright future. Market? He is happy here ”

by admin
Baldanzi, the agent: “A rare boy with a bright future. Market? He is happy here ”

The words of the footballer’s assistant to Dazn

The agent of the Empoli player Thomas BaldanziFederico Pastorello spoke to Dazn about his client and the summer market session.

Baldanzi, the agent: “He has renewed his contract now, we will see the market in the summer”

Below are the statements of the footballer’s assistant a Dazn: “I’m truly delighted with Tommaso, because he’s a wonderful example of today’s young people who are a rarity: a simple guy. I have to thank his family, they’re wonderful. They gave him values ​​that today are increasingly lost in young talent: values family and relationships. I am convinced that he will make a great season finale, then he is delighted ad Empoli: the club has renewed his contract, we will calmly see. Surely the market does it by itself, it’s really too strong! Assessment? The president of Empoli will decide, we’ll think about the transfer market in the summer.”

February 1st – 2.47pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Women's Champions League, Roma-St.Polten 5-0: Giallorossi in the quarter-finals - Forzaroma.info - Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

You may also like

The 10 station wagon cars under 40,000 euros:...

Pogba injured and Juve paying for the choices....

Is the Premier League crazy?Reporter: Arsenal just offered...

Ferdinand warns Jorginho: “I don’t see him as...

Milan, Salvini on the derby: “It is clear...

FIFA 23, the new update changes corners, referees...

It’s Hogwarts Legacy Month

Su Yiming and Cai Xuetong, finalists of the...

the reproduction is 5 meters high

the story of Will Still

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy