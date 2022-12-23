Xinhua News Agency, Rio de Janeiro, December 21 (Reporters Zhao Yan and Chen Weihua) The Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, announced on the 21st that the “ball king” Pele, who is currently hospitalized there, has deteriorated, and the coming Christmas will also be closed. Will spend in hospital.

The medical report that afternoon said that since being admitted to the hospital on November 29 due to re-evaluation of the effect of chemotherapy, Bailey’s tumor had deteriorated, and his kidney and heart function had malfunctioned, requiring special care. He will continue to be under the care of the necessary medical team on the general ward.

Pele’s daughter, Kelly Nascimento, also revealed that Pele will remain in hospital during the Christmas period.

Kelly said: “Our family Christmas party will be cancelled. We decided that with the doctor, we’d better stay here and spend time with the Einstein (hospital) family.”

Kelly also thanked those who prayed for Bailey all over the world.

On the 18th of this month, Pele watched the live broadcast of the Qatar World Cup final in the ward, and congratulated the Argentine player Messi on his social media account for winning the World Cup.

The 82-year-old “Ball King” Bailey was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital on November 29. After receiving a physical examination and evaluating the effect of the previous stage of chemotherapy, the hospital decided to stop chemotherapy and give palliative care.

