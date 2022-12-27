On December 27, Beijing time, reporter Frank Khalid revealed that,Pelé has said goodbye to family and friends from his hospital bedthe family said his condition deteriorated further.

It is understood that Pele has represented the Brazilian national team and won three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962 and 1970. In recent years, he has been hospitalized many times due to health problems.

In September last year, Bailey underwent a colon tumor resection operation and has been receiving chemotherapy since then. The main symptom of colon cancer is colon tumors. If the colon tumor is a benign lesion, the lesion is relatively limited, but if it is a malignant lesion, it is colon cancer .

During this year’s World Cup in Qatar, the news of Pele’s treatment has attracted the attention of fans and players all over the world. Stars including Mbappe have posted messages to pray for Pele. After the Brazilian team beat South Korea and advanced to the quarterfinals, the players The collective pulled up a banner supporting “Ball King” Pele in the stadium, hoping to pray for him in this way.

However, after this month,Bailey’s condition suddenly worsenswho has been in the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo for three weeks. The hospital report shows that Bailey’s tumor has deteriorated, and his kidneys and heart have malfunctioned, requiring special care.

On the evening of December 23 local time, the 82-year-old Pele hugged his daughter Kelly Nasimene on the hospital bed. Preparations for the funeral have also begun.