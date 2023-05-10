Ballesta-Mendy, the fight of the generations this Thursday in Castelnau-le-Lez

Pro since 2006, the man from Pont-Sainte-Maxence (Oise), first super-lightweight, experienced success by going down to lightweight (-61.235 kg) in 2013. He inflicted his first pro defeat on Olympic champion Luke Campbell in London in 2015, became WBC-Silver champion in 2017, WBA-Gold in 2019 and European champion in March 2022. But, for his first European defense last December in London, he was disappointing by losing on points against the ‘Ukrainian Berinchyk. “I was not at my best, he acknowledges. I was asked if I was going to stop, but I didn’t want to answer right away. I thought about it and quickly regained the desire. I know I’m at the end of my career, but facing an undefeated player at home motivates me. And also to show that I’m still here. »