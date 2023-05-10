Ballesta-Mendy, the fight of the generations this Thursday in Castelnau-le-Lez

In a Championship presented as “the fight of the year in France” by the organizers, the left-hander Bastien Ballesta (28 years old, 1.75m, 25 wins, including 5 before the limit, 1 draw, 0 defeat) defends his IBF-Internationale super-lightweight belt (-63.503 kg) against Yvan Mendy (37 years old, 1.74m, 47 v., including 22 before the lim., D1, 6 d. in points), Thursday evening at the Palais des Sports in Castelnau-le-Lez, near Montpellier.
Son of Patrick Ballesta, himself beaten in the European Super-Lightweight Championship by Khalid Rahilou in 1995 in the same Palais des Sports de Castelnau, Bastien has been a pro since 2015. Benefiting from a job arranged at the General Council of the Hérault, he is trained in the Paris region, at Les Mureaux, by Abadillah Hallab. Winner of four French Championships and various international titles (IBO-Mediterranean, WBC-Francophone, European Union, IBF-International), he has never faced a reputable man like Mendy.
“I know I’m at the end of my career, but facing an undefeated player at home motivates me”
Pro since 2006, the man from Pont-Sainte-Maxence (Oise), first super-lightweight, experienced success by going down to lightweight (-61.235 kg) in 2013. He inflicted his first pro defeat on Olympic champion Luke Campbell in London in 2015, became WBC-Silver champion in 2017, WBA-Gold in 2019 and European champion in March 2022. But, for his first European defense last December in London, he was disappointing by losing on points against the ‘Ukrainian Berinchyk. “I was not at my best, he acknowledges. I was asked if I was going to stop, but I didn’t want to answer right away. I thought about it and quickly regained the desire. I know I’m at the end of my career, but facing an undefeated player at home motivates me. And also to show that I’m still here. »
In an attempt to revive himself, Mendy accepted the offer to face Ballesta in his old category. « Ensuite, says the Picard, I will go down again in light. »
The Championship is organized by Le Cercle Mozart, an association under the law of 1901, whose aim is to reflect in particular on the economic, financial and social problems of the Montpellier region. With more than 300 members (business leaders, civil servants, etc.), it decided to help Ballesta. For the greater good of French boxing in need of promoters.