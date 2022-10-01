The AC Milan player made statements to DAZN’s microphones after the Rossoneri’s victory.
Immediately after the end of the match at Castellani, Fodé Ballo-Toure made statements to the microphones of DAZN. The Rossoneri’s second goal is from him, who definitively reopens the match in the 90th minute + 2nd. Match that has the flavor of a restart for the Frenchman, who so far has not found much space in the ideal eleven of Mr. Pioli. Here are his words:
On the goal scored this evening with the Rossoneri shirt: “I am very happy with the goal. It is a special moment. I’m happy for the team’s victory”.
What Pioli and Maldini told him: “Pioli is the best coach. Maldini is very happy for me and he compliments me”.
October 1st – 11:06 pm
