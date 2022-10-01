Home Sports Ballo-Tourè in DAZN: “I’m very happy for the goal and for the victory”
The AC Milan player made statements to DAZN’s microphones after the Rossoneri’s victory.

Immediately after the end of the match at Castellani, Fodé Ballo-Toure made statements to the microphones of DAZN. The Rossoneri’s second goal is from him, who definitively reopens the match in the 90th minute + 2nd. Match that has the flavor of a restart for the Frenchman, who so far has not found much space in the ideal eleven of Mr. Pioli. Here are his words:

On the goal scored this evening with the Rossoneri shirt:I am very happy with the goal. It is a special moment. I’m happy for the team’s victory”.

What Pioli and Maldini told him: “Pioli is the best coach. Maldini is very happy for me and he compliments me”.

