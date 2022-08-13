Ballon d’Or shortlist announced

China News Service, Beijing, August 13th. In the early morning of the 13th Beijing time, “France Football” announced the final list of 30 candidates for the 2022 Ballon d’Or. The list includes Benzema, Mbappe, Ronaldo and others, as well as South Korean player Sun Xingmin. Also shortlisted, but Messi missed the 2022 Ballon d’Or candidate.

Messi is the winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2021, which is the seventh time in his career that he has won this award, once again breaking his own record for winning the most Ballon d’Or awards. However, in the 2022 selection, Messi failed to enter the final 30-man list, which caused heated discussions among fans.

The French media “L’Equipe” explained: The performance reference time for this year’s Ballon d’Or selection is from August last year to July this year. Messi led Argentina to win the Copa America in July last year, so it was in the Copa America. performance is not included.

L’Equipe believes that Messi’s performance in the World Preliminaries on behalf of Argentina during the selection reference period was quite satisfactory, but his performance at the club was somewhat disappointing, so he was ultimately not shortlisted.

This year’s Ballon d’Or award date is October 17, 2022, and the ceremony will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.