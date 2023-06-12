Balocco present at the International Granfondo Fausto Coppi Officine Mattio – Sport Marketing News

Also for 2023, the Balocco company confirms the partnership with the Granfondo Internazionale La Fausto Coppi Officine Mattioa great classic of world amateur cycling.

The race will start on Saturday 25th June with departure and arrival in Piazza Galimberti in Cuneo. The 2023 edition will be completed with a series of highly significant events, starting on Friday 23 June.

Between these The Fausto Coppi Teobike, dedicated to children aged 6 to 12, which will be held on Friday 23 June, involving over 100 young athletes. The event is dedicated to Comm. Lorenzo Tealdi, who passed away in January 2022 and a very important figure in the organization of important cycling events as well as an activist in the cycling training of young champions from the Cuneo area. The project was born with the aim of involving children in the context of the Granfondo Fausto Coppi, with the aim of promoting community, aggregation and “teamworking”, to introduce them to other sports disciplines and to make them aware of the issues of road safety and environmental sustainability.

Balocco, in addition to signing the jerseys of all the participants in La Fausto Coppi Teobike, will pay homage to the athletes and the public with a selection of products.

With approx 2800 participants, the race will offer two different routes: the mediofondo of 111 km and over 2,500 m in altitude and the granfondo of 177 km and 4,125 m in altitude, touching the Fauniera hill, the mountain symbol of cycling. Famous for its demanding route full of breathtaking views, this classic historic cycling race is an extraordinary means of promoting the Cuneo area, involving over 5,000 people including athletes and family members, a unique event for lovers of this sport.

“I am happy to confirm our presence at the Granfondo La Fausto Coppi – comment Alessandra Balocco, president and CEO of Balocco SpA – an important annual appointment that allows us to bring together thousands of people, athletes, fans, technicians, staff members, who gather along the route and who have the opportunity to discover the beauty of our land and our valleys. In this edition, together with other companies, we wanted to convey our closeness to the area also with a donation to the Cuneo Onlus Hospital Foundation for the purchase of a PET tomograph, a modern diagnostic tool for Nuclear Medicine. The Granfondo La Fausto Coppi and La Fausto Coppi Teobike are also significant occasions for us to reaffirm the importance of sport as a correct style of view, which together with correct nutrition, is essential in achieving well-being.”