Balogun only Inter, Lukaku and 60% of Vlahovic, 15 million for Domínguez, Neymar’s father denies it but…Chelsea danger of penalty

Balogun: no to Monaco, wait for Inter

Hello Jerry Balogunby now Inter fans know by heart the name and surname of what could be the next signing of theInter. Peter Ausilointercepted by Sportmediasethinted that the Milanese club is always on the lookout for the US striker under theArsenal.

In the last few hours the interest of Monaco had given the Nerazzurri chills, but the player seems to be just waiting for theInterwhich these days should launch the decisive offensive to try to bring the player to Milano. The Nerazzurri could secure the young striker by paying a figure close to 35 million euros.

Quasi Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is getting closer to Juventus. Market experts are quite sure that the Belgian could join the Juventus cause by this weekend. There Juventus should pour into the coffers of Chelsea circa 37 million eurosapproaching 40, the figure requested at the beginning by Blues to get rid of the center forward.

The arrival of Luke would not rule out the permanence of Dusan Vlahovic which as stated by Max Allegri, has so far shown 40% of its value. The remaining 60% will sport it paired with Romelu Lukaku? In a few days we will know the whole truth.

We need at least 15 million

Nicholas Martin Dominguezsimply for everyone Nico Dominguez, has become the number one target for the Rossoneri midfield which in the last few hours is reportedly trying to enter into negotiations. The Argentine midfielder under the Bologna appears to be the right man for the median of Stefano Piolilooking for a player with those qualities.

However, the rossoblu don’t seem to want to lower the demands, and to let him leave they would ask for at least 15 million euros. The Rossoneri will try to figure out if there is a margin for the decline, but the Bologna it seems to stop at the initial digit. The feeling is that in the end the two clubs will reach an agreement, but the Bolognese will not deviate much from the initial request.

Neymar next on the list?

Next on the list to land in Saudi Arabia could be Neymar who has entered into the graces ofAl Hilalas reported by L’Equipe, the Saudi club would be preparing to bring the Paris Saint Germain an unmissable offer. In recent days, the player’s father had categorically denied the rumors, pointing them out as fake news. In France however they kept repeating the news, with the Parisian club that after Mbappe could lose another prized piece of the rose. Under the Tour Eiffel these are thrilling hours for the Brazilian’s future.

Chelsea in trouble?

Il Chelsea ended up at the center of controversy again, this time i Blues end under the magnifying glass of Premier League which, according to what reported by Sky Sport Uk, would have opened an investigation into the club. The disputed offenses would be attributable to potential violations of the rules on financial fair playin the period in which Roman Abramovich he was the owner of the club. In case violations are ascertained the Chelsea could receive a heavy fine and penalty points. Meanwhile UEFA last July 28th had already fined the Chelsea Of 10 million euros for submitting incomplete financial information between 2012 and 2019.