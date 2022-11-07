If the situation in the world we live in was not dramatic in itself, we would begin this piece by writing that Balotelli declared war on Switzerland, raising the curtain on a championship that we naive imagined was being played on green pastures like Heidi, while herds of listless cows wagging their tails grazing the grass and the referees, before the triple whistle, check the cuckoo clock. Instead, reading the message that SuperMario posted on Instagram comes to the suspicion that the Swiss Super League is a haunt of narcos, run by criminals with machine guns on their shoulders who are planning a strategy to annihilate it.