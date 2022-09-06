Home Sports Balotelli: “Milan and Inter are the most beautiful teams where a player can stay. San Siro…”
Balotelli: “Milan and Inter are the most beautiful teams where a player can stay. San Siro…”

Balotelli: “Milan and Inter are the most beautiful teams where a player can stay. San Siro…”

Speaking during the Supertele broadcast, the attacker retraced some stages of his career

Spoken during the broadcast For the super onesinterviewed by Pierluigi Pardo e Alessandro AlciatoMario Balotelli he retraced some stages of his career. “2012 was an incredible year and every now and then I think about it and I get chills. With Mancini I don’t have any kind of grudge, I have always respected his choices. Not calling up against North Macedonia hurt me, but because as an Italian I knew I could help a lot. I have always had an excellent relationship with Mancio“.

“Derby? I haven’t seen it, but when I think of San Siro I remember the most beautiful stadium in the world with two beautiful teams. I’m 32 years old and I still get excited. Naples? I’m tied to the city, I would have liked to play with Napoli. For many situations it was not possible and it went like this. Should I return to Italy? If I had to choose I would say Milan and Inter which are the two most beautiful teams where a player can stay, where a kid can fantasize. “

