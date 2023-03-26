“There are still strikers in Italy and they’re in shape, trust me”, Mario Balotelli returns to talking about the national team through a message published in his Instagram stories, after the blue coach Roberto Mancini said he “had no idea of the reason for the whatever few strikers come out, we are really very limited in the offensive department.”
Balotelli adds: “Regret is the feeling of those who periodically don’t learn their lesson and get there when everything ends or is gone or simply will never arrive”. Goals, celebrations and separations: the story between Balotelli and the national team is full of chapters. From his first goal, scored on 11-11-11, to 2018, when he was called back to the national team after 4 years of absence by Mancini. The man who made him debut in Serie A and also trained in England at City. His last presence in blue dates back to 7 September 2018.
