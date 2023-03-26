Home Sports Balotelli stings: ‘In Italy there are strikers in form’ – Football
Balotelli stings: 'In Italy there are strikers in form' – Football

Balotelli stings: ‘In Italy there are strikers in form’ – Football
“There are still strikers in Italy and they’re in shape, trust me”, Mario Balotelli returns to talking about the national team through a message published in his Instagram stories, after the blue coach Roberto Mancini said he “had no idea of ​​the reason for the whatever few strikers come out, we are really very limited in the offensive department.”
Balotelli adds: “Regret is the feeling of those who periodically don’t learn their lesson and get there when everything ends or is gone or simply will never arrive”. Goals, celebrations and separations: the story between Balotelli and the national team is full of chapters. From his first goal, scored on 11-11-11, to 2018, when he was called back to the national team after 4 years of absence by Mancini. The man who made him debut in Serie A and also trained in England at City. His last presence in blue dates back to 7 September 2018.

