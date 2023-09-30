Baltimore Orioles Look to Maintain Dominance at Home with Three Consecutive Wins

The Baltimore Orioles have been on a winning streak, securing three consecutive victories and aiming to maintain their dominance at home. On Wednesday, September 29, at 7:05 PM (EDT), the Orioles, who currently hold the best win-loss record in the American League, will face off against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Last week, the Orioles reached a significant milestone by achieving 100 wins this season, with only 59 losses. What makes this accomplishment even more extraordinary is that they became the first MLB team to achieve 100+ wins within three seasons after previously suffering 110 or more losses. Their record stands as follows: 2021 – 52-110, 2022 – 83-79, and 2023 – 100-59.

John Means, a 30-year-old left-hander, will take the mound for the Orioles as the starting pitcher. Means has had a successful season, with a 1-1 record and an impressive 2.60 ERA in three starts. In 17.1 innings pitched, he has allowed only 10 hits, with four walks and 10 strikeouts. Notably, he has had excellent control over Rafael Devers, striking him out 17 times in 20 plate appearances.

On the other side, the Boston Red Sox will rely on right-hander Nick Pivetta as their starting pitcher. Pivetta currently holds a 9-9 record with a 4.25 ERA in 135.2 innings pitched, covering 37 games and 15 starts. However, Pivetta will face a challenging task as several Orioles players have previously hit home runs against him, including Mountcastle (2 homers), Mullins (1 homer), and O’Hearn (1 homer).

While the Boston Red Sox have already been eliminated from postseason contention, the Baltimore Orioles have secured a spot for the upcoming playoffs. The Red Sox have struggled recently, losing 10 out of their last 12 games since September 14. However, Devers ended their 12-game losing streak with a single in the sixth inning of their previous game, also drawing a lengthy 10-pitch walk in the first inning.

Although the lineups for the game have not been confirmed yet, both teams have their star players available and are expected to field competitive lineups.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

