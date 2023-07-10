Baltimore Orioles Power Past Minnesota Twins with Six Home Runs in 15-2 Victory

Title: Baltimore Orioles Dominate Minnesota Twins with Record-Breaking Home Run Performance

MINNEAPOLIS — The Baltimore Orioles showcased their explosive power at the plate, hitting six home runs to secure an emphatic 15-2 victory and complete a series sweep against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander was the star of the show, crushing two home runs and solidifying his team’s resounding triumph. The Orioles’ win was further bolstered by a three-run homer from Aaron Hicks, who proved his prowess against his former team during the O’s monumental seven-run fifth inning. Additionally, Austin Hays, Ramón Urías, and Adley Rutschman joined the home run party, contributing to Baltimore’s offensive onslaught.

Following their remarkable seventh inning, the Orioles didn’t relent, adding six more runs in the sixth frame to put their dominance on full display. Rutschman, who is set to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday in Seattle, impressed with a colossal 461-foot blast in the top of the sixth, off Twins’ reliever Cole Sands.

Santander, inspired by the team’s success, replicated his earlier heroics with a solo shot in the seventh inning, marking the Orioles’ first back-to-back home runs of the season. With this performance, Santander increased his team-leading home run tally to 16 for the year.

Notably, this isn’t the first time the Orioles have exhibited their offensive prowess, as they recorded at least 14 runs just last Thursday against the New York Yankees.

Key contributors for the Orioles included Venezuelan Anthony Santander, who went 4-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Mexican infielder Ramón Urías showcased his talent as well, going 5-2 with one run scored and three RBIs.

In contrast, the Twins struggled to contain the Orioles’ power hitters. Puerto Rican Christian Vázquez went 3-0, Carlos Correa went 1-0 with one run scored, José Miranda finished with a respectable 1-1, while Willi Castro ended with a 2-0 performance.

The Baltimore Orioles have undoubtedly made their presence felt in Minneapolis, leaving the Twins reeling from their relentless offensive display. The victory serves as a testament to the Orioles’ ability to deliver game-changing performances when they are firing on all cylinders.

