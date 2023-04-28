Ban on gas boilers, the Commission goes ahead but divisions emerge

Norms and Tributes by Giuseppe Latour The draft regulations on the requirements for the marketing of appliances and the rewriting of the labeling are under examination

The EU Commission is moving forward towards stopping the production of gas boilers from September 2029. But since consultation forum held yesterday in Brussels, the first rifts emerged between the various member countries and the many stakeholders who analyzed the measure: between those in favor and against, at the moment, mediation seems difficult.

The regulations on the table

Under scrutiny were the draft Ecodesign and Energy labeling regulations on heating systems. Two standards that revise the requirements for the marketing of appliances and completely rewrite their labelling. In addition to having indirect impacts on home bonuses, these rules could lead to a ban on the production of gas boilers in Europe. The ban does not come directly, but materializes through the definition of a minimum seasonal efficiency limit for the category of boilers, equal to 115%. This limit excludes any boiler from the market, regardless of the possibility of being powered by renewable fuels.

Commission firm on its positions

Precisely this limit was one of the recurring topics of yesterday’s discussion. The starting point is the fact that the Commission has reaffirmed its willingness to carry forward its position, also linked to RepowerEu, the plan launched by the Brussels executive to make the member countries independent from Russian gas. Assuming that not all states expressed themselves explicitly yesterday, indications in favor of the stop have arrived from non-governmental organizations such as Eeb (European environmental bureau) and Ecos (Environmental coalition on standards). In addition to heat pump manufacturers’ associations (European heath pump association, European partnership for energy and the environment). Some member countries are also in favour, such as Denmark and Belgium.

The opposite countries

Nourished the front of the opposites, which saw the expression of the associations of building builders (European builders confederation), of multi-technological manufacturers (European heating industry) and the world of liquid and gaseous fuels (Marcogaz, Eurogas, Eurofuel). Among the member countries, the toughest position is precisely that of Italy, which clearly opposed the ban for reasons of technological neutrality. But perplexities were also expressed by Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, the Czech Republic. At this point, the position of the States, such as the Germaniawhich have not yet given a clear indication.

In eight weeks clear clearer

Now there are eight weeks to file technical and political findings. Only at the end of this period will it be possible to compose the map of those in favor and against. Once the consultation is over, there could be a new meeting with the member countries. This will be followed by the vote of the Parliament and the Council, which will not be able to modify the text but only approve or reject it.

