The new edition of under 17 girls championship dell’South Asiawhich is scheduled to launch in Bangladesh next March 20, is certainly not news worthy of attention worldwide. Instead it was relaunched by Reuters. The reason is purely political: it is the presence of the Russia as a host country. One year after the invasion ofUkrainethis is one of first official international events which will see Russian athletes present and takes place on the continent with which Russia is in talks for a possible entry into the Continental Football Federation. Above all, however, the Layer (South Asian Football Federation) is part of Fifawho officially banned Russia, and therefore his initiative goes to create a crack in the far from compact front of the global panorama against the exclusion of the Russians.

There have been some countries – Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan e Uzbekistanwhich will soon be joined byIran – who disputed friendly matches against Russia, and within the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) are several states favourable at the entry of the Russians into their own ranks. The president of the Federation himself, the sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifamember of the royal family of Bahrainspoke of Russia as a “country you can always count on”, while only South Korea e Australia expressed a clear opposite opinion. A situation far from the unity of purpose that reigns within the Uefaalthough the latter, after canceling the final of Champions and St.Pietroburgo and that Super Cup from Kazan, not forgetting the terminated contract with GazpromHe has not expelled Russia from its own ranks. Indeed, meetings and talks between the parties have not been lacking in recent months, and according to Frans De Wegersports lawyer and referee at the Cas (the Court of Arbitration for Sport), “many international associations are cautiously evaluating the possibility of readmit The Russian athletes”.

Remaining in the field of football, UEFA is one of the subjects colder to a rapprochement with Russia, while the latter, although driven by geopolitical reasons increasingly distant from Europe, prefers to play its cards to the end with UEFA rather than affiliarsi all’Afc. The reasons are mainly cheapbecause Russian companies prefer to take part in the very rich Champions League European. Without forgetting the prestige of competing with Bavaria Monaco e Manchester Cityrather than against Al-Hilal e Persepolis. According to De Weger, however, Saff’s move doesn’t work underrated“because Federations often look at one thing does the other, and could trigger a effect domino. And if one day a big shot, let’s say the IOC, decides to lift the ban, the situation could happen unlock quickly. After all, how long is still right automatically exclude these athletes for an unspecified period of time? Many wonder, also because the war could last for years”.

A hot topic is i contracts of players with Russian football clubs. There is currently a rule in effect that suspends the contract allowing the player to transfer borrowed abroad, with the return expected at the end of the season. A system set up by Fifa at the time of the outbreak of the conflict as measure temporary, currently in its second year of application. But the additional annual extension is an option that people don’t like FIFProthe world federation of labor unions of players, already opposed to the solution from the beginning, having preferred the possibility of termination unilateral “as expected in any other industry”. But Fifa has opted for the protection of society Russianwhich they would have risked lose to zero players paid millions of euros, resulting in economic damage in an already difficult situation.

Roy Vermeerlegal director of FIFPro, spoke of the situation no more sustainable for footballers. “Let’s take as an example a foreign footballer who has signed a five-year with a Russian club: he’s already been loaned out twice, he’ll have to be a third? It would damage his career, because which coach would ever bet on a player who ten months later will no longer be in the team? And also rejoin the club, in a country where you can criticize this war it is a crime, it doesn’t seem to me the most comfortable situation to deal with”. The only player to have freed himself from a contract that bound him to a Russian club was the Norwegian Erik Botheimwhich terminated the contract just signed with the Krasnodar marrying on a free transfer to the Salernitana. The Russian club, which had paid him 7 million euros at Bodø/Glimt, appealed to the THAT which, after a year, he pronounced himself in favor of the playeralso accepting your claim for compensation, amounting to approx 500mila euro more interests. A sum which, if not paid, would cost Krasnodar the ban on the transfer market for three sessions. On what legal basis the CAS took this decision is not known, given that the reasons underlying the decision were not disclosed.

The Botheim case is an example of the need for clarity regulation by FIFA. According to De Weger, the current situation lends itself to being abused both from players and from club smarter. ”Some companies say they cannot carry out certain payments due to the war situation, without however providing adequate evidence. Then there are those players who say they don’t feel al Safe in the club where they play, they find an agreement and after not even a day they have already found another one squad. There are many issues to talk about and, given the persistence of the crisis situation for an incalculable amount of time, to be defined in the manner clearer possible”.