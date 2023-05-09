Home » Banca Mediolanum organizes the Nusco (AV) amateur ride with its testimonials – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Banca Mediolanum organizes the Nusco (AV) amateur ride with its testimonials – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Banca Mediolanum organizes the Nusco (AV) amateur ride with its testimonials – Sport Marketing News

Bank of Milanfor the twenty-first year official sponsor of the Mountain Grand Prix, organizes in Campania “A Tour in the Tour” dedicated to customers and passionate cyclists to experience the excitement of the route with them, anticipating the race by a few hours.

The amateur ride will start from Nusco, in the province of Avellino, together with the champions and historic testimonials of Banca Mediolanum: Francesco Moser, Maurizio Fondriest e Alessandro Balan.

Thanks to the organization of Giorgio Nappi, Family Banker of Banca Mediolanum, the group in the blue jersey will leave together with the champions on Tuesday 9 May at 12:30 from Piazza de Santis, in front of Bar da Lello, to head towards the finish line in Lago Laceno , place of arrival of the fourth stage of the pink race.

The Giro d’Italia will also be an opportunity to help families living in difficulty: in fact, in our country, due to the pandemic events, a growing number of families, many of which are already in situations of economic or social vulnerability, have suffered a dramatic deterioration in their living conditions. In 2021, absolute poverty affected 1 million 382 thousand minors. The best interest for any child is to grow up in their family of origin. For this reason, the Mediolanum Foundation has decided to commit itself throughout 2023 together with SOS Children’s Villages, Pope John XXIII Community and CAF Association Onlus committed to combating marginalization and poverty, with fundraising “Let’s join hands” which aims to strengthen the parenting skills of families and prevent the causes that lead to the separation of family ties. The goal with this campaign is to help 241 minors and their families, throughout Italy, by providing support in the educational, psychological, social and work fields. Mediolanum Foundation will double the first 60,000 euros raised.

See also  Golf, Mickelson goes with the Arabs: it is a break with the PGA

You may also like

Women’s World Cup 2023: If even Klaveness supports...

“Everyone to the stadium to save Serie D”

3rd league: 1:0 at SC Verl – Osnabrück...

The “Pisani curve” of the Atalanta stadium will...

In Graubünden you have to be sporty

Roma-Milan: impartiality does not exist. Objectivity yes

Golf Training: Instructions from the World Champion –...

Benjamin Henrichs files a complaint after racist hate...

Champions League: SC Magdeburg starts in the quarter-finals...

New Suunto Vertical | Gps, offline maps, solar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy