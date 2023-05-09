Banca Mediolanum organizes the Nusco (AV) amateur ride with its testimonials – Sport Marketing News

Bank of Milanfor the twenty-first year official sponsor of the Mountain Grand Prix, organizes in Campania “A Tour in the Tour” dedicated to customers and passionate cyclists to experience the excitement of the route with them, anticipating the race by a few hours.

The amateur ride will start from Nusco, in the province of Avellino, together with the champions and historic testimonials of Banca Mediolanum: Francesco Moser, Maurizio Fondriest e Alessandro Balan.

Thanks to the organization of Giorgio Nappi, Family Banker of Banca Mediolanum, the group in the blue jersey will leave together with the champions on Tuesday 9 May at 12:30 from Piazza de Santis, in front of Bar da Lello, to head towards the finish line in Lago Laceno , place of arrival of the fourth stage of the pink race.

The Giro d’Italia will also be an opportunity to help families living in difficulty: in fact, in our country, due to the pandemic events, a growing number of families, many of which are already in situations of economic or social vulnerability, have suffered a dramatic deterioration in their living conditions. In 2021, absolute poverty affected 1 million 382 thousand minors. The best interest for any child is to grow up in their family of origin. For this reason, the Mediolanum Foundation has decided to commit itself throughout 2023 together with SOS Children’s Villages, Pope John XXIII Community and CAF Association Onlus committed to combating marginalization and poverty, with fundraising “Let’s join hands” which aims to strengthen the parenting skills of families and prevent the causes that lead to the separation of family ties. The goal with this campaign is to help 241 minors and their families, throughout Italy, by providing support in the educational, psychological, social and work fields. Mediolanum Foundation will double the first 60,000 euros raised.