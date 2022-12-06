Pozzecco’s mission to the United States requires an analysis of how and how much the number 1 pick in the 2022 draft should change to adapt to a different basketball. For himself and for the Italian national team that awaits him
The staff of the Italian national basketball team is on a mission to Orlando, with the declared, indeed heralded, goal of convincing Paolo Banchero, first overall pick in the last NBA draft, to wear the blue shirt for the next Asian World Cup, scheduled between Manila, Jakarta and Okinawa in the summer of 2023.