Paolo Banchero has a new look, with braids, but the usual attitude: positive, self-confident. At Orlando Magic’s Media Day most of the attention is for him: everyone wants “a piece”, or at least a sentence, of the Seattle long with an Italian as well as an American passport. The personal goal of the season is very clear in his mind: “I want to be the freshman of the year”. He is the words of choice number 1 of the 2022 Draft, of those who are not afraid of competition.

THE WORD — “In a year everything has changed, my life has changed in a crazy way. These days 12 months ago I was doing my first training in college, at Duke University. And now …”. And now he is the face of an NBA franchise. ” I was well received, this is a united group, who embraced me, welcomed me. I can be the alpha player (intended as a franchise man of reference ed) even as a freshman, but still respectful of teammates “In short, with personality, but without being bulky. Well, it is not easy to find that happy medium, especially for a boy of less than 20 years …

THE REFERENCE — The last sentence worthy of note is a reflection: "Markelle Fultz, the first overall choice of the 2017 Draft, my teammate, was very helpful to me. He saw the beauty and the ugliness of the pressures of waiting, he recommended me to ignore the background noises and worry about the fundamental things ". Here, the hope of him and of those who support him is that his career will diverge from that among the professionals of the guard from Washington University, which has disappointed, thanks to injuries and immaturity. He is out of action even now, with a broken big toe in his left foot, he will miss training camp. The other illustrious injured player is long-term winger Jonathan Isaac. He will only partially participate in team training, not being able to force game times and rhythms yet. But he assures: "I'll be back, it's just a question of when, in season, not if". They are waiting for him.

