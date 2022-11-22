BANQUETS

Banchette Ivrea and Montanaro equally share the pota up for grabs, at the end of a match in which the hosts were more manoeuvrable, even if not very concrete in the last sixteen metres, while as far as Montanaro is concerned, the Basso Canavese team in the home win a week ago against Cigliano, he took a step back in terms of his game.

Banchette Ivrea who immediately becomes dangerous in the 4th minute with Farinella who devours the 1-0 goal from an excellent position. As the minutes go by, the home team tries to take over the reins of the game, forcing Montanaro to act mostly as a throw-in. And it is precisely in one of these actions that Morisi’s boys take the lead in the half hour: Actis Grosso is very good at stealing the ball from the trocar, on the edge of the area and on the edge of offside serves the onrushing Zarmanian, who had followed the action sniffing the wonderful opportunity.

The former Santhià striker enters the area and strikes home goalkeeper Peirano with a precise low shot. Having found the advantage, shortly thereafter Montanaro would also have the opportunity to double, but Zarmanian is unable to harpoon the ball face to face with the goalkeeper. In the end of the first half, however, it is still Banchette who has the opportunity to equalize and falls on Nardi’s feet, who enters the area on the left and commits Fornaro, who is good with his foot to thwart the threat. You go to the break with Montanaro ahead after returning from the locker room the Banchette coach Marco Girelli revolutionizes the attack to try to undermine the yellow-blue defense hitherto attentive: both Sabolo and Chioso out and Vicario and Roveyaz in, but despite these changes, the landlords’ attack did not sting and so the montanarese defense managed to thwart every threat. In the half hour the greatest opportunity arrives for the landlords with Della Rosa who sends wide by a whisker. This is the prelude to the draw, which arrives shortly thereafter: from a long-range free-kick dished out in the area by Farinella, Bertolino is faster than anyone in the penalty area to kick towards the goal mirror defended by Fornaro, who can on the big bang. Banchette who now wants to take it home and from a speed change Roveyaz-Farinella, the ball arrives to the latter, whose shot is rebounded. Final with an opportunity for each side: first Simone Zorzi, but Peirano is careful, then Roveyaz severely commits Fornaro. After 5′ of recovery, in which in fact nothing more happens, the match director Marmo of the Asti section declares the end of hostilities.